Springfield Rotary, Dress for Success Partner on Program to Empower Women

SPRINGFIELD — This year, the Springfield Rotary Club, in partnership with Dress for Success Western Massachusetts, recently launched an initiative aimed at empowering women entering the workforce with essential financial skills and strategies. Spearheaded by Flavia McCaughey, vice president of the FR Investment Group and a Springfield Rotarian, the program addressed the unique challenges faced by these women.

“These women have encountered numerous obstacles in their lives,” McCaughey said. “This program provides them with the first-ever opportunity to envision and prepare for their long-term financial aspirations.”

Under McCaughey’s guidance, participating women underwent an education program designed to equip them with financial literacy and long-term planning tools. Following the sessions, they had the option to consult with a financial advisor of their choice and apply for a Rotary grant to kickstart their financial journey. Four women received grants of $300 each. Many of the program’s attendees were single parents, for whom this initiative represented a crucial stepping stone toward securing their financial future.

Funding for this program was made possible through the support of a district Rotary grant. The initiative culminated in a panel discussion held at White Lion Brewing in Springfield, centered on fostering support networks and promoting financial empowerment.

Looking ahead, both the Springfield Rotary and Dress for Success look to expand upon this initiative in the coming year, further extending its reach and impact within the community.