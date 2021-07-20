Bay Path University Welcomes Dr. Ann Errichetti as Associate Provost and Dean

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that Dr. Ann Errichetti has been appointed associate provost and dean of the School of Education, Human and Health Services, and will begin her role on Aug. 23.

Errichetti returned to New England in the summer of 2018 after successful careers in healthcare management and in cardiology. Most recently, she served as the chief operations and academic officer at Presence Health, a $2.6 billion Catholic health system in Chicago with 12 acute-care hospitals, more than 25 senior-living facilities, and 16,000 employees. She was a core member of the turnaround team that improved operating performance by $200 million and led to a successful acquisition by Ascension Health in 2018.

“As we begin to shape our new strategic plan, which includes a key objective focusing on the strategic expansion and deepening of commitment to educating students in the health sciences, we could not be more excited to welcome Dr. Errichetti to Bay Path,” said Sandra Doran, the university’s president. “Her knowledge and proven success leading change in the healthcare industry, coupled with her commitment to student success and outcomes, will be instrumental to our community, both internally and externally.”

Prior to joining Presence Health, Errichetti served as CEO of St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital in Albany, N.Y.; president of Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill.; and president of Advocate South Suburban in Hazel Crest, Ill. In addition to her role as president, she held the position of chief academic officer for Advocate Health Care, serving as the liaison between three medical-school affiliates and more than 600 medical residents and fellows. She was also an associate dean at Rosalind Franklin University, Chicago Medical School.

“It is an exciting time to join Bay Path University and President Doran as the new strategic plan is launched,” Errichetti said. “After a successful career as a cardiologist, then a healthcare manager, the opportunity to bring both my strategic and practical experience to higher education is a natural next step. Bay Path’s mission resonates with me as a first-generation student myself, and I look forward to being a part of educating, training, and mentoring the future workforce.”

Errichetti graduated from Fordham University, received her M.D. degree from Harvard Medical School, and earned an MBA from Clark University. Her husband, Dr. Mark Keroack, was a medical-school classmate and currently serves as president and CEO of Baystate Health in Springfield.