HCC, WSU Join Forces to Honor Veterans on Nov. 10

WESTFIELD — Holyoke Community College (HCC) and Westfield State University (WSU) have joined forces this year to honor veterans at a celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at WSU.

The 2021 pre-Veterans Day celebration will begin with “U.S. Veterans on the Frontline,” a roundtable discussion from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., followed in the evening by a resource fair and speed-networking event from 6 to 8 p.m. Both portions will be held at Scanlon Hall on the WSU campus, 577 Western Ave., Westfield.

Among the panelists in the roundtable will be Robert Vigneault, HCC’s veterans certifying official and a U.S. Air Force veteran, along with HCC student veterans Megan Bergeron and Dillon Nash.

“This event will provide an opportunity to learn what it means to be in the military, to be a veteran, and how veterans make a difference on the frontlines,” Vigneault said. “It’s a great way to connect with and learn from other veterans and learn about all the resources available for vets.”

To register for the roundtable discussion, RSVP to westfield.ma.edu/veterans/discussion. To register for the veterans resource fair and speed-networking event, RSVP to westfield.ma.edu/veterans/networking.

