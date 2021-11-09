American International College to Honor Veterans at Annual Ceremony on Nov. 11

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony dedicated to honoring and supporting those men and women who have served their country. The ceremony will be held in the Schwartz Campus Center auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The ceremony includes the presentation of colors by the U.S. Marine Corps, the display and historical significance of the POW/MIA Missing Man table by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, and keynote speaker Brig. Gen. John Driscoll.

Driscoll was born in Boston, raised in Melrose, and has lived in Springfield for the past 25 years. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1989 with a degree in mechanical engineering. An Army ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate, he was commissioned as a field artillery officer. He deployed to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm as the company fire-support officer, and later served as the company fire-detection officer, battery platoon leader, and assistant task force fire-support officer.

Driscoll has held numerous leadership positions, including but not limited to commander of 101st Regional Training Institute, the 1-181 Infantry Battalion, and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. He has served as battalion executive officer for the 104th Infantry Battalion and UMass ROTC Instructor. His service also includes stints as G1 director of personnel for the Massachusetts Army National Guard and chief of operations of the Central Command Joint Operations Center at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla.

Driscoll has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Parachutist Badge, and Ranger Tab. He holds dual master’s degrees in defense management and strategic studies.

AIC’s multi-generational Alumni Veterans Committee sponsors the annual event, which includes alumni spanning more than 50 years. In keeping with tradition, freshman English students are asked to write a patriotic essay, with the committee selecting standout works. The top three winners are announced at the event, with the first-place essay read at the event.