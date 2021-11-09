Florence Bank Promotes Alicia Valentine

FLORENCE — Florence Bank promoted Alicia Valentine to the position of assistant vice president and cash-management relationship officer.

She brings 15 years of banking knowledge to her new position. In this role, she will provide support to the bank’s commercial customer base by utilizing her in-depth knowledge of cash-management products and services while proactively developing existing relationships and new business opportunities.

During her tenure at the bank, Valentine has been the recipient of the President’s Award, which is given to employees who demonstrate superior levels of performance, customer service, and overall contribution to the bank.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Assumption College. She is also an active member of her community, serving as a board member for Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts.

“We are thrilled to announce Alicia’s well-deserved promotion,” said Kevin Day, president and CEO of Florence Bank. “She is a dedicated and valued employee who consistently delivers great results. She is an asset to the bank, and I look forward to watching her progress even further in the years to come.”