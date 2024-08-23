West Springfield to Host 250th Anniversary Parade on Aug. 24

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In celebration of the 250th anniversary of its incorporation, the town of West Springfield will host a parade on Saturday, Aug. 24, stepping off from St. Thomas School at 11 a.m.

Residents are welcome to line the parade route that is approximately 1.3 miles long, starting from St. Thomas School and continuing along Kings Highway, North Boulevard, Westfield Street, Van Deene Avenue, and ending at Central Street.

Approved parade participants will gather at St. Thomas starting at 9 a.m., and the parade will step off at 11 a.m. It will have a planned stop at the intersection of North Boulevard and Westfield Street before proceeding down the hill to Westfield Street The parade will end with live music by Noah Lis at 3 p.m.

The parade map can be viewed at townofwestspringfield.org/250. The town anticipates that traffic may increase in the area and advises the public to plan travel accordingly.