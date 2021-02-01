Holyoke Community College to Begin Spring Session II Classes on Feb. 16

HOLYOKE — The spring 2021 semester officially began at Holyoke Community College (HCC) on Monday, Jan. 25, but prospective students still have two more opportunities to start classes in February and March.

Spring session II classes at HCC begin Tuesday, Feb. 16. Spring session III classes begin Monday, March 29.

“HCC introduced two ‘flexible fall’ start dates last semester to accommodate students as they adjusted to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they were very popular,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions. “We decided to continue this spring with two flexible start dates for students who may not have been ready on Jan. 25.”

Classes starting on Feb. 16 run for 12 weeks, while those starting on March 29 run for seven. All spring-semester courses conclude by Wednesday, May 12.

Students who enroll for spring session II or III have the opportunity to take a variety of different classes in a wide array of academic areas, and can earn as many as four credits per course for a lab science, such as biology or forensic science.

These accelerated spring courses are being offered in anatomy and physiology, anthropology, biology, communication, culinary arts, Earth science, education, engineering, English, English as a second language, forensic science, history, human services, marketing, math, medical assisting, nutrition, philosophy, political science, psychology, social science, and sociology.

With the exception of culinary arts and medical assisting classes, which include in-person, on-campus components, all spring session II and III classes are either fully online or blended remote, which means they include both asynchronous lessons and real-time virtual instruction.

A full list of classes for spring session II and III can be viewed at hcc.edu/spring. For more information or to apply, visit hcc.edu/apply, call (413) 552-2321, e-mail [email protected], or go to the HCC website (hcc.edu) and click on the ‘chat now’ box.