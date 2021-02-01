BusinessTalk with Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors, and one of the magazine’s Women of Impact for 2020. The two discuss the state of the economy and the outlook for 2021, but mostly they talk about the glass ceiling, why it still exists, and what it will take to remove the barriers from women entering the boardroom and even some professions. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/EPISODE-50.mp3