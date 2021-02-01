Top Page Banner

BusinessTalk with Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 50: Feb. 1, 2021

George O’Brien talks with Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors

Carol Campbell has balanced work in her adopted field with mentoring efforts and contributions of time and energy to many area nonprofits.

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Carol Campbell, president of  Chicopee Industrial Contractors, and one of the magazine’s Women of Impact for 2020. The two discuss the state of the economy and the outlook for 2021, but mostly they talk about the glass ceiling, why it still exists, and what it will take to remove the barriers from women entering the boardroom and even some professions. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

 

