The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

AC Auto Transportation Inc., 322 Meadow St, Apt. 12, Agawam, MA 01001. Alexei Ciocalau, same. Long distance transportation.

AMHERST

Amherst Cognitive Therapy Inc., 24 South Prospect St., Amherst, MA 01002. Caroline Aller, 31 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054. Psychotherapy.

BELCHERTOWN

Belchertown Cultural Alliance Inc., 19 Jackson St., Belchertown, MA 01007. AprilEve Jasak-Bangs, same. To enrich the community of Belchertown, MA through repurposing underutilized landscapes. To preserve Belchertown’s history while providing a space for artistic, technical, and educational pursuits.

BERNARDSTON

Aedz Inc., 30 Deanne Road, Bernardston, MA 01337. Abaz Cecunjanin, same. Restaurant, bar, food service, and catering.

DEERFIELD

Chen Family Holdings Limited, 228 Lower Rd., Deerfield, MA 01342. Sharon Laisum Chan, same. Real estate.

FEEDING HILLS

Belchertown State School Friends Association Inc., 926b Springfield St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Katherine Marian Benson, same. Support planning with the town of Belchertown and the Belchertown economic development industrial corporation for the continued use of certain land parcels of the former Belchertown State School.

GREENFIELD

26 Clark Street Inc., 26 Clark St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Tyler Nolan, same. Rental property.

PITTSFIELD

Cafe Dexter Corp., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite. 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sangyul Lee, same. Sale of coffee materials and machinery.

Cash Cloud Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Christopher Mcalary, same. Virtual currency kiosk operators.

RICHMOND

Anita Chapman Scholarship Fund Inc., 3050 State Road, Richmond, MA 01254. Janice Hartford, same. To organize, promote and conduct the giving of educational scholarships from donations collected by the corporation for the sole purpose of assisting young people with their education or training following high school graduation.

SPRINGFIELD

Crane Edmund Family Inc., 654 Newbury St., Springfield, MA 01104. Robert F. Crane, same. To help high school students pursue college courses and credit at local community colleges while attending high school.

WARREN

Brian Oshea Services Inc., 192 Old West Warren Road, Warren, MA 01083. Brian Oshea, same. Sale of flooring.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Chartiers General Carpentry Inc., 78 Rogers Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Donald N. Chartier, same. General carpentry.

WESTFIELD

B-Ton Construction Inc., 120 Mullen Ave., Westfield, MA 01085. Olessya Kondratyev, same. Construction.

WILLIAMSBURG

Brewmasters Inc., 4 Main St., Williamsburg, MA 01096. John J. Lucey, 14 Chapman Ave., Easthampton, MA 01027. Restaurant.