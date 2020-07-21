Top Page Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Mass Food Delivery
75 Stillwater Road
Julia Coffey

HADLEY

ASAP Painting Inc.
117 Russell St.
Jim Boyle

Berkshire Mountain Clinic
216 Russell St.
Charlene Patenaude

Country Nissan
40 Russell St.
TommyCar Corp.

Gardener’s Supply
285 Russell St.
Innovative Gardening Solutions Inc.

Holiday Inn Express
400 Russell St.
Hadley Hospitality, LLC

Joy Bowl
344 Russell St.
Ru Jing Zhao

River Valley House Call Vet
286 River Dr.
Amy Wanczyk

Smithland Supply
335 Russell St.
CT Gardens

Sports Clips Haircuts
355 Russell St.
Lawnwood Enterprises Inc.

Tran’s World Market
50 Russell St.
Sockha Son

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Alina Express
502 Union St.
Ilhom Mamedov

Black Box Dance & Theater
51 Colony Road
Mallory Wray

Bouchy Hair
33 Westfield St.
Lauren Boucher

Brittany Barry
33 Westfield St.
Brittany Barry

Christina O’Keefe-Giebner
33 Westfield St.
Christina O’Keefe-Giebner

Hair Vibes by Tia
33 Westfield St.
Tia Maniscalchi

Jennifer LaChapelle
33 Westfield St.
Jennifer LaChapelle

LaptopZone USA
83 River St.
Mohamed Muzammil

MCL Mechanical Services Inc.
26 Kelso Ave.
Marc Lichwan

Pearly Paints
33 Westfield St.
Wendy Pereira

Tanya Hemingway Hamel
33 Westfield St.
Tanya Hemingway Hamel

Westside Check Cashing
205 Elm St.
Rajesh Rayonia

Workstation for Hair
33 Westfield St.
Lauren Boucher

