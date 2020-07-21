Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
DEERFIELD
Mass Food Delivery
75 Stillwater Road
Julia Coffey
HADLEY
ASAP Painting Inc.
117 Russell St.
Jim Boyle
Berkshire Mountain Clinic
216 Russell St.
Charlene Patenaude
Country Nissan
40 Russell St.
TommyCar Corp.
Gardener’s Supply
285 Russell St.
Innovative Gardening Solutions Inc.
Holiday Inn Express
400 Russell St.
Hadley Hospitality, LLC
Joy Bowl
344 Russell St.
Ru Jing Zhao
River Valley House Call Vet
286 River Dr.
Amy Wanczyk
Smithland Supply
335 Russell St.
CT Gardens
Sports Clips Haircuts
355 Russell St.
Lawnwood Enterprises Inc.
Tran’s World Market
50 Russell St.
Sockha Son
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Alina Express
502 Union St.
Ilhom Mamedov
Black Box Dance & Theater
51 Colony Road
Mallory Wray
Bouchy Hair
33 Westfield St.
Lauren Boucher
Brittany Barry
33 Westfield St.
Brittany Barry
Christina O’Keefe-Giebner
33 Westfield St.
Christina O’Keefe-Giebner
Hair Vibes by Tia
33 Westfield St.
Tia Maniscalchi
Jennifer LaChapelle
33 Westfield St.
Jennifer LaChapelle
LaptopZone USA
83 River St.
Mohamed Muzammil
MCL Mechanical Services Inc.
26 Kelso Ave.
Marc Lichwan
Pearly Paints
33 Westfield St.
Wendy Pereira
Tanya Hemingway Hamel
33 Westfield St.
Tanya Hemingway Hamel
Westside Check Cashing
205 Elm St.
Rajesh Rayonia
Workstation for Hair
33 Westfield St.
Lauren Boucher