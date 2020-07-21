Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

DEERFIELD

Mass Food Delivery

75 Stillwater Road

Julia Coffey

HADLEY

ASAP Painting Inc.

117 Russell St.

Jim Boyle

Berkshire Mountain Clinic

216 Russell St.

Charlene Patenaude

Country Nissan

40 Russell St.

TommyCar Corp.

Gardener’s Supply

285 Russell St.

Innovative Gardening Solutions Inc.

Holiday Inn Express

400 Russell St.

Hadley Hospitality, LLC

Joy Bowl

344 Russell St.

Ru Jing Zhao

River Valley House Call Vet

286 River Dr.

Amy Wanczyk

Smithland Supply

335 Russell St.

CT Gardens

Sports Clips Haircuts

355 Russell St.

Lawnwood Enterprises Inc.

Tran’s World Market

50 Russell St.

Sockha Son

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Alina Express

502 Union St.

Ilhom Mamedov

Black Box Dance & Theater

51 Colony Road

Mallory Wray

Bouchy Hair

33 Westfield St.

Lauren Boucher

Brittany Barry

33 Westfield St.

Brittany Barry

Christina O’Keefe-Giebner

33 Westfield St.

Christina O’Keefe-Giebner

Hair Vibes by Tia

33 Westfield St.

Tia Maniscalchi

Jennifer LaChapelle

33 Westfield St.

Jennifer LaChapelle

LaptopZone USA

83 River St.

Mohamed Muzammil

MCL Mechanical Services Inc.

26 Kelso Ave.

Marc Lichwan

Pearly Paints

33 Westfield St.

Wendy Pereira

Tanya Hemingway Hamel

33 Westfield St.

Tanya Hemingway Hamel

Westside Check Cashing

205 Elm St.

Rajesh Rayonia

Workstation for Hair

33 Westfield St.

Lauren Boucher