The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Drjsoto Ministries Inc., 50 Riviera Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. David Daniel Diaz, same. To minister and promote good style of living for anyone and everyone.

AMHERST

European Vehicles of Amherst Inc., 398 Northampton Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Luke Zbylut, 75 Country Corners Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Repair and sales of automobiles.

CHARLEMONT

West County Soccer Association Inc., 46 Charlemont Road, Charlemont, MA 01339. Jake Thurber, same. Youth soccer league.

CHICOPEE

Dsliners Inc., 203 Buckley Blvd., Chicopee, MA 01020. Jason Horowitz, same. Wholesale auto accessories.

Templo Pentecostal Una Voz De Alerta, 95 Main St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Angel L. Cotto, 123 Commonwealth Ave., Apt A, Springfield, MA 01108. Open a church, to preach the gospel and counseling.

EASTHAMPTON

Easthampton High School Athletic Foundation & Hall of Fame Inc., 35 Carillon Circle, Easthampton, MA 01027. Jeff Sealander, same. Recognize those who have made significant contributions to the Easthampton High School Interscholastic Athletic program.

FEEDING HILLS

Friends of Our Lady of The Rosary of Springfield Inc., 178 North West St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Veronica Anne Rovatti, same. Restore, preserve, support and maintain The Our Lady of The Rosary Church located at 334 Franklin St. in Springfield.

GRANBY

DSIS Group Inc., 63 West State St., Suite 972, Granby, MA 01033. Sylvester Jones, same. Real estate and property management.

GREAT BARRINGTON

Steiner Wegman Medical Foundation Inc., 177 East St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Eugene Gollogly, same. To create, form, and establish an organization to provide educational information regarding the practice of anthroposophic medicine and its uses.

LONGMEADOW

The Old Shoe Club Inc., 54 White Oaks Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. John Rauseo, same. Developing and fostering support for the Springfield College football program through the support of alumni and the general public.

Fads Distribution Inc., 10 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Luann Pulliam, same. Provide and/or manage vendor arrangements.

PITTSFIELD

Story Catching Studios Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Heather Richard, same. Providing opportunities for women and girls to create and publish their work.

Gavi Sports Foundation (GSF) Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sandra Gavi, same. Promote sports and education among children. Support children with great talents and less fortunate to use their talents in achieving their goals.

SOUTHWICK

Vivid Cares Inc., 5 Reservoir Road Southwick, MA 01077. Basia Belz, same. The purpose of this organization is to raise awareness and funding for those in need due to the result of having cancer.

SPRINGFIELD

Dynasty Zheng Inc., 5 Locust St., Springfield, MA 01108. Ya Rong Zheng, same. Takeout restaurant.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Extreme Exterior Cleaning Inc., 57 Amherst St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Joseph Poddubchak, same. Exterior cleaning.

WESTFIELD

Tighe & Bond Designer Services Inc., 53 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Francis J. Hoey, same. Engineering, planning, landscape, architecture, environmental science, and other related services.