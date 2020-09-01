Incorporations
The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.
AGAWAM
Drjsoto Ministries Inc., 50 Riviera Dr., Agawam, MA 01001. David Daniel Diaz, same. To minister and promote good style of living for anyone and everyone.
AMHERST
European Vehicles of Amherst Inc., 398 Northampton Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Luke Zbylut, 75 Country Corners Road, Amherst, MA 01002. Repair and sales of automobiles.
CHARLEMONT
West County Soccer Association Inc., 46 Charlemont Road, Charlemont, MA 01339. Jake Thurber, same. Youth soccer league.
CHICOPEE
Dsliners Inc., 203 Buckley Blvd., Chicopee, MA 01020. Jason Horowitz, same. Wholesale auto accessories.
Templo Pentecostal Una Voz De Alerta, 95 Main St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Angel L. Cotto, 123 Commonwealth Ave., Apt A, Springfield, MA 01108. Open a church, to preach the gospel and counseling.
EASTHAMPTON
Easthampton High School Athletic Foundation & Hall of Fame Inc., 35 Carillon Circle, Easthampton, MA 01027. Jeff Sealander, same. Recognize those who have made significant contributions to the Easthampton High School Interscholastic Athletic program.
FEEDING HILLS
Friends of Our Lady of The Rosary of Springfield Inc., 178 North West St., Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Veronica Anne Rovatti, same. Restore, preserve, support and maintain The Our Lady of The Rosary Church located at 334 Franklin St. in Springfield.
GRANBY
DSIS Group Inc., 63 West State St., Suite 972, Granby, MA 01033. Sylvester Jones, same. Real estate and property management.
GREAT BARRINGTON
Steiner Wegman Medical Foundation Inc., 177 East St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. Eugene Gollogly, same. To create, form, and establish an organization to provide educational information regarding the practice of anthroposophic medicine and its uses.
LONGMEADOW
The Old Shoe Club Inc., 54 White Oaks Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. John Rauseo, same. Developing and fostering support for the Springfield College football program through the support of alumni and the general public.
Fads Distribution Inc., 10 Bliss Road, Longmeadow, MA 01106. Luann Pulliam, same. Provide and/or manage vendor arrangements.
PITTSFIELD
Story Catching Studios Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Heather Richard, same. Providing opportunities for women and girls to create and publish their work.
Gavi Sports Foundation (GSF) Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sandra Gavi, same. Promote sports and education among children. Support children with great talents and less fortunate to use their talents in achieving their goals.
SOUTHWICK
Vivid Cares Inc., 5 Reservoir Road Southwick, MA 01077. Basia Belz, same. The purpose of this organization is to raise awareness and funding for those in need due to the result of having cancer.
SPRINGFIELD
Dynasty Zheng Inc., 5 Locust St., Springfield, MA 01108. Ya Rong Zheng, same. Takeout restaurant.
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Extreme Exterior Cleaning Inc., 57 Amherst St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Joseph Poddubchak, same. Exterior cleaning.
WESTFIELD
Tighe & Bond Designer Services Inc., 53 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Francis J. Hoey, same. Engineering, planning, landscape, architecture, environmental science, and other related services.