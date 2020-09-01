Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

The Arbors at Greenfield

15 Meridian St.

Greenfield Assisted Living, LP

Boone Plumbing & Heating

1175 Bernardston Road

Jeffrey Boone

Brad’s Place

353 Main St.

Daniel Devine

Cherie’s Salon

58 Petty Plain Road

Cherie Rowland

Greenfield Auto Wrecking

392 Deerfield St.

Michelina Siano

Hair N Co.

63 French King Highway, #8

Dana Kubasek

Hampton Inn and Suites Greenfield

184 Shelburne Road

John Redmond

Indoor Action Sports

1385 Bernardston Road

Jeffry Coulson

J.P. George and Son Inc.

64 Haywood St.

Joseph George Jr.

Lavish the Salon

30 Chapman St.

Jessica Shippee

Minglewood Arts

435A Deerfield St.

Caitlin von Schmidt

New Inkwell News

78 Federal St.

Rozina Butt, Naveed Butt

The Outlet Store

10-12 Chapman St.

Donald White Jr.

Scott’s Barber Shop

372 Federal St.

Scott Greaves

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home

87 Franklin St.

Timothy Kelleher

Snow & Sons Inc.

221 Leyden Road

Edward Snow Jr.

Thai Blue Ginger

298 Main St.

Karok Ninsri

Woodland Forest Soap

99 Lunt Dr.

Catherine Coutu

HADLEY

Chili’s Grill & Bar

426 Russell St.

Pepper Dining Inc.

Hadley Auto Express

212 Russell St.

Amir Mikhchi

Hampton Inn

24 Bay Road

Laxman Parmar

Roadway Inn

237 Russell St.

Laxman Parmar

Spirit Halloween Superstores

335 Russell St.

Spirit Halloween, LLC

Vac Store

291 Russell St.

Anthony Volpe

PALMER

BC Enterprises

2146 Palmer St.

Bernard Croteau Jr.

Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph

18 Barker St., Apt. C

Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph

BJC Realty Trust

2146 Palmer St.

Bernard Croteau Jr.

Breton Estates Inc.

46 Nipmuck St.

Raymond Breton

Breton Realty, LLC

46 Nipmuck St.

Raymond Breton

Convenience Plus #3707

1144 Thorndike St.

Global Montello Group Corp.

Convenience Plus #3714

3086 South Main St.

Global Montello Group Corp.

Crimmins/Graveline Insurance Agency Inc.

1382 Main St.

Thomas Graveline, Marc Graveline

Dave’s Frame and Automotive

1316 South Main St.

David Muir

Deco Painting

274 Breckenridge St.

Scott Rohan

Domino’s

1219 Thorndike St.

Anthony Patalano

Easthampton Cider Project, LLC

25 Bourne St.

Joshua Bromage

EJM Design

96 Rondeau St.

Emily Messing

Hyeena

200 Burlingame Road

Keith Holuk

K & B Construction

2146 Palmer St.

Bernard Croteau Jr.

Kaufman and Associates

P.O. Box 317

Richard Kaufman

SOUTHWICK

Belmeade Signs

246 Vining Hill Road

Jean-Luc Godard

Four Elements Salon & Spa

613 College Highway

Mary Welch

WESTFIELD

Dunkin’ Donuts

16 Harvard St.

Westfield Donuts Inc., Villa Franca Donuts Inc., Southwick Road Donuts Inc.

gr8onlinestuff

180 Root Road

Neil Petrucelli

Maple Wick Reflexology

51 Southwick Road

Sumei Hou

Martins & Son Painting

674 Western Ave.

Matthew Martins

Sweet Jasmine

9 State St.

Veoletta Klyuchits

Whip City Nutrition

18 School St.

Whip City Nutrition

WEST SPRINGFIELD

BD Hair Design

Barbara Dame

62 Westfield St.

Central Chevrolet Inc.

811 Memorial Ave.

Todd Volk

Collins Tavern

997 Westfield St.

Robert Ledoux

Colmatt Associates

50 Wishing Well Way

Sandra Fletcher

The Country Store

1022 Amostown Road

Pinky Patel

Galaxy 900

32 Pine St.

Ralph Dalise

Hair East

306 Westfield St.

Jennifer Gamelli

Harten Financial Group

1252 Elm St.

John Harten III

J. Paier Carpentry

265 Lancaster Ave.

Joseph Paier

Powers & Liquori

84 Park St.

Gary Liquori

Rehab Resolutions Inc.

1111 Elm St.

Sofia Zanzarella

Subway

1329 Riverdale St.

Steven Petow