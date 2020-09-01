Doing Business as Certificates

Top Page Banner

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

GREENFIELD

The Arbors at Greenfield
15 Meridian St.
Greenfield Assisted Living, LP

Boone Plumbing & Heating
1175 Bernardston Road
Jeffrey Boone

Brad’s Place
353 Main St.
Daniel Devine

Cherie’s Salon
58 Petty Plain Road
Cherie Rowland

Greenfield Auto Wrecking
392 Deerfield St.
Michelina Siano

Hair N Co.
63 French King Highway, #8
Dana Kubasek

Hampton Inn and Suites Greenfield
184 Shelburne Road
John Redmond

Indoor Action Sports
1385 Bernardston Road
Jeffry Coulson

J.P. George and Son Inc.
64 Haywood St.
Joseph George Jr.

Lavish the Salon
30 Chapman St.
Jessica Shippee

Minglewood Arts
435A Deerfield St.
Caitlin von Schmidt

New Inkwell News
78 Federal St.
Rozina Butt, Naveed Butt

The Outlet Store
10-12 Chapman St.
Donald White Jr.

Scott’s Barber Shop
372 Federal St.
Scott Greaves

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home
87 Franklin St.
Timothy Kelleher

Snow & Sons Inc.
221 Leyden Road
Edward Snow Jr.

Thai Blue Ginger
298 Main St.
Karok Ninsri

Woodland Forest Soap
99 Lunt Dr.
Catherine Coutu

HADLEY

Chili’s Grill & Bar
426 Russell St.
Pepper Dining Inc.

Hadley Auto Express
212 Russell St.
Amir Mikhchi

Hampton Inn
24 Bay Road
Laxman Parmar

Roadway Inn
237 Russell St.
Laxman Parmar

Spirit Halloween Superstores
335 Russell St.
Spirit Halloween, LLC

Vac Store
291 Russell St.
Anthony Volpe

PALMER

BC Enterprises
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.

Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph
18 Barker St., Apt. C
Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph

BJC Realty Trust
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.

Breton Estates Inc.
46 Nipmuck St.
Raymond Breton

Breton Realty, LLC
46 Nipmuck St.
Raymond Breton

Convenience Plus #3707
1144 Thorndike St.
Global Montello Group Corp.

Convenience Plus #3714
3086 South Main St.
Global Montello Group Corp.

Crimmins/Graveline Insurance Agency Inc.
1382 Main St.
Thomas Graveline, Marc Graveline

Dave’s Frame and Automotive
1316 South Main St.
David Muir

Deco Painting
274 Breckenridge St.
Scott Rohan

Domino’s
1219 Thorndike St.
Anthony Patalano

Easthampton Cider Project, LLC
25 Bourne St.
Joshua Bromage

EJM Design
96 Rondeau St.
Emily Messing

Hyeena
200 Burlingame Road
Keith Holuk

K & B Construction
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.

Kaufman and Associates
P.O. Box 317
Richard Kaufman

SOUTHWICK

Belmeade Signs
246 Vining Hill Road
Jean-Luc Godard

Four Elements Salon & Spa
613 College Highway
Mary Welch

WESTFIELD

Dunkin’ Donuts
16 Harvard St.
Westfield Donuts Inc., Villa Franca Donuts Inc., Southwick Road Donuts Inc.

gr8onlinestuff
180 Root Road
Neil Petrucelli

Maple Wick Reflexology
51 Southwick Road
Sumei Hou

Martins & Son Painting
674 Western Ave.
Matthew Martins

Sweet Jasmine
9 State St.
Veoletta Klyuchits

Whip City Nutrition
18 School St.
Whip City Nutrition

WEST SPRINGFIELD

BD Hair Design
Barbara Dame
62 Westfield St.

Central Chevrolet Inc.
811 Memorial Ave.
Todd Volk

Collins Tavern
997 Westfield St.
Robert Ledoux

Colmatt Associates
50 Wishing Well Way
Sandra Fletcher

The Country Store
1022 Amostown Road
Pinky Patel

Galaxy 900
32 Pine St.
Ralph Dalise

Hair East
306 Westfield St.
Jennifer Gamelli

Harten Financial Group
1252 Elm St.
John Harten III

J. Paier Carpentry
265 Lancaster Ave.
Joseph Paier

Powers & Liquori
84 Park St.
Gary Liquori

Rehab Resolutions Inc.
1111 Elm St.
Sofia Zanzarella

Subway
1329 Riverdale St.
Steven Petow

