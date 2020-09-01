Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of July and August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
GREENFIELD
The Arbors at Greenfield
15 Meridian St.
Greenfield Assisted Living, LP
Boone Plumbing & Heating
1175 Bernardston Road
Jeffrey Boone
Brad’s Place
353 Main St.
Daniel Devine
Cherie’s Salon
58 Petty Plain Road
Cherie Rowland
Greenfield Auto Wrecking
392 Deerfield St.
Michelina Siano
Hair N Co.
63 French King Highway, #8
Dana Kubasek
Hampton Inn and Suites Greenfield
184 Shelburne Road
John Redmond
Indoor Action Sports
1385 Bernardston Road
Jeffry Coulson
J.P. George and Son Inc.
64 Haywood St.
Joseph George Jr.
Lavish the Salon
30 Chapman St.
Jessica Shippee
Minglewood Arts
435A Deerfield St.
Caitlin von Schmidt
New Inkwell News
78 Federal St.
Rozina Butt, Naveed Butt
The Outlet Store
10-12 Chapman St.
Donald White Jr.
Scott’s Barber Shop
372 Federal St.
Scott Greaves
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home
87 Franklin St.
Timothy Kelleher
Snow & Sons Inc.
221 Leyden Road
Edward Snow Jr.
Thai Blue Ginger
298 Main St.
Karok Ninsri
Woodland Forest Soap
99 Lunt Dr.
Catherine Coutu
HADLEY
Chili’s Grill & Bar
426 Russell St.
Pepper Dining Inc.
Hadley Auto Express
212 Russell St.
Amir Mikhchi
Hampton Inn
24 Bay Road
Laxman Parmar
Roadway Inn
237 Russell St.
Laxman Parmar
Spirit Halloween Superstores
335 Russell St.
Spirit Halloween, LLC
Vac Store
291 Russell St.
Anthony Volpe
PALMER
BC Enterprises
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.
Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph
18 Barker St., Apt. C
Billie Jo Foskit-Nulph
BJC Realty Trust
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.
Breton Estates Inc.
46 Nipmuck St.
Raymond Breton
Breton Realty, LLC
46 Nipmuck St.
Raymond Breton
Convenience Plus #3707
1144 Thorndike St.
Global Montello Group Corp.
Convenience Plus #3714
3086 South Main St.
Global Montello Group Corp.
Crimmins/Graveline Insurance Agency Inc.
1382 Main St.
Thomas Graveline, Marc Graveline
Dave’s Frame and Automotive
1316 South Main St.
David Muir
Deco Painting
274 Breckenridge St.
Scott Rohan
Domino’s
1219 Thorndike St.
Anthony Patalano
Easthampton Cider Project, LLC
25 Bourne St.
Joshua Bromage
EJM Design
96 Rondeau St.
Emily Messing
Hyeena
200 Burlingame Road
Keith Holuk
K & B Construction
2146 Palmer St.
Bernard Croteau Jr.
Kaufman and Associates
P.O. Box 317
Richard Kaufman
SOUTHWICK
Belmeade Signs
246 Vining Hill Road
Jean-Luc Godard
Four Elements Salon & Spa
613 College Highway
Mary Welch
WESTFIELD
Dunkin’ Donuts
16 Harvard St.
Westfield Donuts Inc., Villa Franca Donuts Inc., Southwick Road Donuts Inc.
gr8onlinestuff
180 Root Road
Neil Petrucelli
Maple Wick Reflexology
51 Southwick Road
Sumei Hou
Martins & Son Painting
674 Western Ave.
Matthew Martins
Sweet Jasmine
9 State St.
Veoletta Klyuchits
Whip City Nutrition
18 School St.
Whip City Nutrition
WEST SPRINGFIELD
BD Hair Design
Barbara Dame
62 Westfield St.
Central Chevrolet Inc.
811 Memorial Ave.
Todd Volk
Collins Tavern
997 Westfield St.
Robert Ledoux
Colmatt Associates
50 Wishing Well Way
Sandra Fletcher
The Country Store
1022 Amostown Road
Pinky Patel
Galaxy 900
32 Pine St.
Ralph Dalise
Hair East
306 Westfield St.
Jennifer Gamelli
Harten Financial Group
1252 Elm St.
John Harten III
J. Paier Carpentry
265 Lancaster Ave.
Joseph Paier
Powers & Liquori
84 Park St.
Gary Liquori
Rehab Resolutions Inc.
1111 Elm St.
Sofia Zanzarella
Subway
1329 Riverdale St.
Steven Petow