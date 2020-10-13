The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

The Prince Express Inc., 53 Elizabeth St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Nawar D. Khaleel, same. Trucking.

EAST LONGMEADOW

The Society of St. Vincent De Paul At St. Michael’s Parish Conference Inc., 128 Maple St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Toni Raczkowski, 37 Timber Dr., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Offers tangible assistance to those in need on a person-to-person basis.

Ahealthyhome199 Inc., 119 Industrial Ave., #352, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Michael R. Sacenti, 24 Crescent Hill, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Building remediation and maintenance services.

HOLYOKE

Viva Nation TV Inc., 723 Homestead Ave., Holyoke, MA 01040. Antos Stella, 15 Broad St., Suite 2606, New York, NY 10005. Multi-media production and distribution.

Absolute Quality Floor Refinishing Inc., 187 Walnut St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Frederick A. Tavares, same. Floor refinishing.

PITTSFIELD

Xonier Technologies Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Vijay Parmar, same. Computer software and IT services.

SOUTH DEERFIELD

The Lux Corporation, 16 Braeburn Road, South Deerfield, MA 01373. Matthew Carlson, same. Providing a social networking platform for individuals or organizations to promote events.

SOUTHWICK

USA Resurfacing Inc., 7 Shefton Dr., Southwick, MA 01077. James Robert Kingsbury, same. Concrete polishing, epoxy flooring.

SPRINGFIELD

The Eastern Band of Woodland Metis People Inc., 34 Cambridge St., Springfield, MA 01109. James Leo Lafleur, same. Native Americans helping others threw fundraising, tag sales, benefit dinners and donations

Transit Health Inc., 95 Frank B Murray St., Springfield, MA 01103. Jennifer Collins, 45 California Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Community transportation to mental health services.

Vu Nguyen Inc., 836 Bay St., Springfield, MA 01109. Vu Nguyen, 230 Senator St., Springfield, MA 01128. Bottle and can redemption center.

William Gaudet & River Gaudet Inc., 834 Kinney St., Springfield, MA 01103. William Van Gaudet, 1220 Huntington Drive, Modesto, CA 95350. Bookkeeping and human resources consultation.

ABT Beauty Inc., 1704 Boston Road, Springfield, MA 01129. Thi Tai, 120 Marengo Park, Springfield, MA 01108. Nail salon and spa.

WESTFIELD

Ubuntu Community Resources Inc., 1029 North Road, PMB 160, Westfield, MA 01085. Patricia P. O’Garro-Ellis, 940 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082. Providing services for developmentally disabled people.