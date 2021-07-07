The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

PITTSFIELD

IDAC Corp., 82 Wendall Ave., Suite 100 Pittsfield, MA 01201. David Chamberas, 43 Summit Ave., Salem, MA 01970. Agriculture.

SPRINGFIELD

Built for Success Inc., 1883 Main St., Springfield, MA 01101. Uhia Willis, 267 Rowley St., Agawam, MA 01001. Marketing.

Fly Transport Inc., 164 Tyler St., Springfield, MA 01109. Uziel De Souza, 881 Franklin St., Springfield, MA 02093. Auto transport.

Jenne Ventures Inc., 223 Emerson St., Springfield, MA 01118. Benjamin Jenne, same. E-commerce.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

EMI Trucking Inc., 284 Main St. West Springfield, MA 01089. Nadjib Osmanli, same. Trucking.

Giro Technology Inc., 131 Ashley Ave., Unit G5, West Springfield, M 01089. Raymond Frimpond, same. Custom computer programming services.

WESTFIELD

Easy Home Remodeling Inc., 115 Main St., Apt. 3, Westfield, MA 01085. Vitalii Korets, same. Remodeling.

Western Windows Inc., 324 Russell Road, Unit 213, Westfield, MA 01085. Yehor Kovaliuk, same. Construction.