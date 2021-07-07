Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2021.

AMHERST

Andersen Consulting

34 High Point Dr.

Jeremy Andersen

Goosey Fibers

48 Curtis Place

Caitlin Kennedy

GrantWright Consulting

6 University Dr., Suite 206

Michael Wright

KSDunn Associates

664 Main St.

Kathryn Dunn

Luxury Land

950 North Pleasant St., Unit 105

Hector Espinal

Melissa Paciulli

141 Columbia Dr.

Melissa Paciulli

Paul’s Shoe Repair

103 North Pleasant St.

Kevin Grimard

CHICOPEE

B-G Mechanical Contractors Inc.

6 Second Ave.

David Riel

B-G Mechanical Service Inc.

6 Second Ave.

David Riel

Billderberg Media and Music

94 Meadow St., #2

Aaron Porter

Edward Fulke Transportation Services

44 Juliette St.

Edward Fulke

My Home Improvement

376 Britton St.

Samuel Velez-Lozada

Premium Logistic, LLC

30 Captain Mac St.

Cristian Sili

Robert J. Masse

65 Green St.

Robert Masse

EAST LONGMEADOW

Abacus Aviation Group

3 Murray Court

Jerry Grassetti

Avalanche Landscape Design Inc.

40 Crame Ave.

Eric Weichelbaumer

Body Works Unlimited Inc.

347 Elm St.

Antonio Bordoni

Bond Financial Group Inc.

180 Denslow Road, Suite 2

Dyland Bond

Boston Shoe Travelers Assoc.

264 North Main St.

Gary DeStephano

Cote Construction

30 Wood Ave.

Ken Cote Sr.

Lauren’s Professional Cleaning

22 Savoy Ave.

Lauren McDonough

Nails by Lily

120 Shaker Road

Lilliam Buettner

Reflections by Claudia

87 Shaker Road

Catherine Belleville

Studio Nails

30 Shaker Road

Nga Nguyen

HOLYOKE

Appleton Mart

330 Appleton St.

Wai Chan

Dollar N Things

50 Holyoke St.

Mamta Arora

Hidden Hollow Floral Designs

244 Rock Valley Road

Marcia Cassidy

House of Glam

123 High St.

Elizabeth Iglesias DeJesus

John Aubin Studios

4 Open Square Way, Suite 100

John Aubin

L.N. Junk Removal

2 Harrison Ave.

Luis Nieves

Nicoletta Adjel

98 Lower Westfield Road

Nicoletta Adjel

O’Brien Construction

75 Clayton Road

Andrew O’Brien

Peter Auto Repair

65 Commercial St., Unit 1

Pedro Centeno

LONGMEADOW

All Waste

128 Williams St.

Verity Goldberg

Dr. Cheryl Bonica, Ph.D.

666 Bliss Road

Cheryl Bonica

LUDLOW

ATI Physical Therapy

483 Holyoke Road

Performance Rehabilitation of Western New England, LLC

George L. Sexton

300 Cady St.

George Sexton

Mark Ottani Electrician

117 Fuller St.

Mark Ottani

Tony Nails

263 East St.

Anh Giang Tran

Waves of Change Beauty & Wellness

44 Sewall St., #2

Jomary Morales

NORTHAMPTON

AT&T Mobility

140 North Main St.

Frank Maxwell

Bucket List Travel

80 Damon Road

Ann Emanuelli

Creative Communication, LLC

349 South St.

Karen Cahalane

Custom Metal Fabrication

40 Audubon Road

Mark Day

Ground Up Design

26 Fruit St.

Eli Bloch

Heart Sing Press, LLC

6 Beaver Brook Loop

Catharine Thomson

Hungry Ghost Bread

62 State St.

Cheryl Maffie, Jonathan Stevens

Mxed Greens

2 Conz St., #20

Tasha Greenwood

Northampton Country Club

135 Main St.

James Casagrande

The Pudgy Blue Pig

221 Pine St., Studio 461

Dorin Rufer, Antonia Rufer

Serio’s Pharmacy

63 State St.

Paul Serio

United Personnel

15-17 Brewster Court

Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC

Valley Kids Pediatric Dentistry

2 Main St.

Joseph Deschene

SPRINGFIELD

A & J Auto Service Inc.

433 Main St.

Daniel Alpiarca

All Things Anime

342 Cooley St.

Wendy Cruz

Alicia Mae

27 Archie St.

Alicia Gibson

All About You Hair Salon

27 Archie St.

Shawna Edmonds

Amiras Boutique, LLC

2460 Main St.

Francis Abbas-Rivera

Auntie Agi Alteration Services

159B Boston Road

Agnes Akoto

Bamboo House Restaurant

676 Belmont Ave.

Tuyen Le

Channon Hardy

515 Canon Circle

Channon Hardy

Chris Capital Construction

166 Tyler St.

Chris Washington

The Clean Bee

265 Starling Road

Janine Jarvais

Clean Break in Your City

147 Woodside Terrace

Luz Marquez

Cumba Entertainment

54 Chilson St.

Carlos Frias Cumba

DJ Chaoz Entertainment

230 Centre St.

Brandon Clayton

Higher Praise Records

97 Andrew St.

Paul Ball

I Got You 2

99 Dayton St.

Felix Santana Jr.

The III Co.

94 Monrovia St.

Alton Hardy III

Imageflors

15 Middlesex St.

Kenneth Tulloch

Intuitive Care

342 Cooley St.

Wendy Cruz

Legacy Kings, LLC

84 Margerie St.

Patrick Clarke

Maple Market

155 Maple St.

Jamal Nasir

Merbal

78 Andrew St.

Kristopher Jackson

Methodical Maintenance

51 Telbar St.

William Bethel

Private Detective Investigator

111 Oak St.

Ishmael Ali

Punto Market, LLC

2760 Main St.

Arismendy Canela

Quickies

11 Willard Ave.

Antonio Crowley

Sanchez Affordable Solutions

124 Spikenard Circle

Misael Sanchez

So Soulful Yoga & Wellness

11 Balboa Dr.

Azell Cavaan

United Personnel

289 Bridge St.

Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC

UR Discount Tobacco and Lottery

1207 Parker St.

Fazal Rehman

WESTFIELD

A & B Lawncare Services

129 Otis St.

Albert Bonyeau III

The Barber Parlor

236 Elm St.

James Ahearn

Modern Innovated Ideas

37 Summit Dr.

Orlando Huertas Jr.

On the Level Floor Coverings

11 King Place

Mark Dolan

T. Girroir Construction

330 East Mountain Road

Thomas Girroir

Two Rivers Burrito Co.

36 Elm St.

G2G Inc.

Why Axis Consulting

30 Lozier Ave.

Robert Marco

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Firestone Complete Auto Care

501 Memorial Ave.

Michelle Charest

Fresh Air Pet Services

317 Circle Dr.

Catherine Scoles

Glidders Designs

123 Chilson Road

Caitlyn Glidden

Gold Chopsticks

12 Chestnut St.

Shuangying Liao

Starbucks Coffee

1067 Riverdale St.

Julie Wieting

Welcome Inn

2041 Riverdale St.

Mayur Solanki

Wytas Marketing

195 Christopher Terrace

Alex Wytas

WILBRAHAM

Boardwalk Contractors

528 Ridge Road

Thomas Dean Sr., Wendy Palmer

C.L.B. Stores

39 Weston St.

Christopher Burr

Tha Daily Pint

2523 Boston Road

John Scott Leven

Done Right Fleet Repair

3267 Boston Road

John Seymour Jr.

New England Promotional Marketing

15 Main St.

Amy Smith

RJ Landscapes

14 Rice Dr.

Daniel Fernandes

Tree Solutions Inc.

4 Horseshoe Lane

Jeffrey Slade

Wicked Good Treats by Elaine

3 Ely Road

Elaine Shepard