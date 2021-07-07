Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2021.
AMHERST
Andersen Consulting
34 High Point Dr.
Jeremy Andersen
Goosey Fibers
48 Curtis Place
Caitlin Kennedy
GrantWright Consulting
6 University Dr., Suite 206
Michael Wright
KSDunn Associates
664 Main St.
Kathryn Dunn
Luxury Land
950 North Pleasant St., Unit 105
Hector Espinal
Melissa Paciulli
141 Columbia Dr.
Melissa Paciulli
Paul’s Shoe Repair
103 North Pleasant St.
Kevin Grimard
CHICOPEE
B-G Mechanical Contractors Inc.
6 Second Ave.
David Riel
B-G Mechanical Service Inc.
6 Second Ave.
David Riel
Billderberg Media and Music
94 Meadow St., #2
Aaron Porter
Edward Fulke Transportation Services
44 Juliette St.
Edward Fulke
My Home Improvement
376 Britton St.
Samuel Velez-Lozada
Premium Logistic, LLC
30 Captain Mac St.
Cristian Sili
Robert J. Masse
65 Green St.
Robert Masse
EAST LONGMEADOW
Abacus Aviation Group
3 Murray Court
Jerry Grassetti
Avalanche Landscape Design Inc.
40 Crame Ave.
Eric Weichelbaumer
Body Works Unlimited Inc.
347 Elm St.
Antonio Bordoni
Bond Financial Group Inc.
180 Denslow Road, Suite 2
Dyland Bond
Boston Shoe Travelers Assoc.
264 North Main St.
Gary DeStephano
Cote Construction
30 Wood Ave.
Ken Cote Sr.
Lauren’s Professional Cleaning
22 Savoy Ave.
Lauren McDonough
Nails by Lily
120 Shaker Road
Lilliam Buettner
Reflections by Claudia
87 Shaker Road
Catherine Belleville
Studio Nails
30 Shaker Road
Nga Nguyen
HOLYOKE
Appleton Mart
330 Appleton St.
Wai Chan
Dollar N Things
50 Holyoke St.
Mamta Arora
Hidden Hollow Floral Designs
244 Rock Valley Road
Marcia Cassidy
House of Glam
123 High St.
Elizabeth Iglesias DeJesus
John Aubin Studios
4 Open Square Way, Suite 100
John Aubin
L.N. Junk Removal
2 Harrison Ave.
Luis Nieves
Nicoletta Adjel
98 Lower Westfield Road
Nicoletta Adjel
O’Brien Construction
75 Clayton Road
Andrew O’Brien
Peter Auto Repair
65 Commercial St., Unit 1
Pedro Centeno
LONGMEADOW
All Waste
128 Williams St.
Verity Goldberg
Dr. Cheryl Bonica, Ph.D.
666 Bliss Road
Cheryl Bonica
LUDLOW
ATI Physical Therapy
483 Holyoke Road
Performance Rehabilitation of Western New England, LLC
George L. Sexton
300 Cady St.
George Sexton
Mark Ottani Electrician
117 Fuller St.
Mark Ottani
Tony Nails
263 East St.
Anh Giang Tran
Waves of Change Beauty & Wellness
44 Sewall St., #2
Jomary Morales
NORTHAMPTON
AT&T Mobility
140 North Main St.
Frank Maxwell
Bucket List Travel
80 Damon Road
Ann Emanuelli
Creative Communication, LLC
349 South St.
Karen Cahalane
Custom Metal Fabrication
40 Audubon Road
Mark Day
Ground Up Design
26 Fruit St.
Eli Bloch
Heart Sing Press, LLC
6 Beaver Brook Loop
Catharine Thomson
Hungry Ghost Bread
62 State St.
Cheryl Maffie, Jonathan Stevens
Mxed Greens
2 Conz St., #20
Tasha Greenwood
Northampton Country Club
135 Main St.
James Casagrande
The Pudgy Blue Pig
221 Pine St., Studio 461
Dorin Rufer, Antonia Rufer
Serio’s Pharmacy
63 State St.
Paul Serio
United Personnel
15-17 Brewster Court
Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC
Valley Kids Pediatric Dentistry
2 Main St.
Joseph Deschene
SPRINGFIELD
A & J Auto Service Inc.
433 Main St.
Daniel Alpiarca
All Things Anime
342 Cooley St.
Wendy Cruz
Alicia Mae
27 Archie St.
Alicia Gibson
All About You Hair Salon
27 Archie St.
Shawna Edmonds
Amiras Boutique, LLC
2460 Main St.
Francis Abbas-Rivera
Auntie Agi Alteration Services
159B Boston Road
Agnes Akoto
Bamboo House Restaurant
676 Belmont Ave.
Tuyen Le
Channon Hardy
515 Canon Circle
Channon Hardy
Chris Capital Construction
166 Tyler St.
Chris Washington
The Clean Bee
265 Starling Road
Janine Jarvais
Clean Break in Your City
147 Woodside Terrace
Luz Marquez
Cumba Entertainment
54 Chilson St.
Carlos Frias Cumba
DJ Chaoz Entertainment
230 Centre St.
Brandon Clayton
Higher Praise Records
97 Andrew St.
Paul Ball
I Got You 2
99 Dayton St.
Felix Santana Jr.
The III Co.
94 Monrovia St.
Alton Hardy III
Imageflors
15 Middlesex St.
Kenneth Tulloch
Intuitive Care
342 Cooley St.
Wendy Cruz
Legacy Kings, LLC
84 Margerie St.
Patrick Clarke
Maple Market
155 Maple St.
Jamal Nasir
Merbal
78 Andrew St.
Kristopher Jackson
Methodical Maintenance
51 Telbar St.
William Bethel
Private Detective Investigator
111 Oak St.
Ishmael Ali
Punto Market, LLC
2760 Main St.
Arismendy Canela
Quickies
11 Willard Ave.
Antonio Crowley
Sanchez Affordable Solutions
124 Spikenard Circle
Misael Sanchez
So Soulful Yoga & Wellness
11 Balboa Dr.
Azell Cavaan
United Personnel
289 Bridge St.
Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC
UR Discount Tobacco and Lottery
1207 Parker St.
Fazal Rehman
WESTFIELD
A & B Lawncare Services
129 Otis St.
Albert Bonyeau III
The Barber Parlor
236 Elm St.
James Ahearn
Modern Innovated Ideas
37 Summit Dr.
Orlando Huertas Jr.
On the Level Floor Coverings
11 King Place
Mark Dolan
T. Girroir Construction
330 East Mountain Road
Thomas Girroir
Two Rivers Burrito Co.
36 Elm St.
G2G Inc.
Why Axis Consulting
30 Lozier Ave.
Robert Marco
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Firestone Complete Auto Care
501 Memorial Ave.
Michelle Charest
Fresh Air Pet Services
317 Circle Dr.
Catherine Scoles
Glidders Designs
123 Chilson Road
Caitlyn Glidden
Gold Chopsticks
12 Chestnut St.
Shuangying Liao
Starbucks Coffee
1067 Riverdale St.
Julie Wieting
Welcome Inn
2041 Riverdale St.
Mayur Solanki
Wytas Marketing
195 Christopher Terrace
Alex Wytas
WILBRAHAM
Boardwalk Contractors
528 Ridge Road
Thomas Dean Sr., Wendy Palmer
C.L.B. Stores
39 Weston St.
Christopher Burr
Tha Daily Pint
2523 Boston Road
John Scott Leven
Done Right Fleet Repair
3267 Boston Road
John Seymour Jr.
New England Promotional Marketing
15 Main St.
Amy Smith
RJ Landscapes
14 Rice Dr.
Daniel Fernandes
Tree Solutions Inc.
4 Horseshoe Lane
Jeffrey Slade
Wicked Good Treats by Elaine
3 Ely Road
Elaine Shepard