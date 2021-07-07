Top Banner

DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of June 2021.

AMHERST

Andersen Consulting
34 High Point Dr.
Jeremy Andersen

Goosey Fibers
48 Curtis Place
Caitlin Kennedy

GrantWright Consulting
6 University Dr., Suite 206
Michael Wright

KSDunn Associates
664 Main St.
Kathryn Dunn

Luxury Land
950 North Pleasant St., Unit 105
Hector Espinal

Melissa Paciulli
141 Columbia Dr.
Melissa Paciulli

Paul’s Shoe Repair
103 North Pleasant St.
Kevin Grimard

CHICOPEE

B-G Mechanical Contractors Inc.
6 Second Ave.
David Riel

B-G Mechanical Service Inc.
6 Second Ave.
David Riel

Billderberg Media and Music
94 Meadow St., #2
Aaron Porter

Edward Fulke Transportation Services
44 Juliette St.
Edward Fulke

My Home Improvement
376 Britton St.
Samuel Velez-Lozada

Premium Logistic, LLC
30 Captain Mac St.
Cristian Sili

Robert J. Masse
65 Green St.
Robert Masse

EAST LONGMEADOW

Abacus Aviation Group
3 Murray Court
Jerry Grassetti

Avalanche Landscape Design Inc.
40 Crame Ave.
Eric Weichelbaumer

Body Works Unlimited Inc.
347 Elm St.
Antonio Bordoni

Bond Financial Group Inc.
180 Denslow Road, Suite 2
Dyland Bond

Boston Shoe Travelers Assoc.
264 North Main St.
Gary DeStephano

Cote Construction
30 Wood Ave.
Ken Cote Sr.

Lauren’s Professional Cleaning
22 Savoy Ave.
Lauren McDonough

Nails by Lily
120 Shaker Road
Lilliam Buettner

Reflections by Claudia
87 Shaker Road
Catherine Belleville

Studio Nails
30 Shaker Road
Nga Nguyen

HOLYOKE

Appleton Mart
330 Appleton St.
Wai Chan

Dollar N Things
50 Holyoke St.
Mamta Arora

 

Hidden Hollow Floral Designs
244 Rock Valley Road
Marcia Cassidy

House of Glam
123 High St.
Elizabeth Iglesias DeJesus

John Aubin Studios
4 Open Square Way, Suite 100
John Aubin

L.N. Junk Removal
2 Harrison Ave.
Luis Nieves

Nicoletta Adjel
98 Lower Westfield Road
Nicoletta Adjel

O’Brien Construction
75 Clayton Road
Andrew O’Brien

Peter Auto Repair
65 Commercial St., Unit 1
Pedro Centeno

LONGMEADOW

All Waste
128 Williams St.
Verity Goldberg

Dr. Cheryl Bonica, Ph.D.
666 Bliss Road
Cheryl Bonica

LUDLOW

ATI Physical Therapy
483 Holyoke Road
Performance Rehabilitation of Western New England, LLC

George L. Sexton
300 Cady St.
George Sexton

Mark Ottani Electrician
117 Fuller St.
Mark Ottani

Tony Nails
263 East St.
Anh Giang Tran

Waves of Change Beauty & Wellness
44 Sewall St., #2
Jomary Morales

NORTHAMPTON

AT&T Mobility
140 North Main St.
Frank Maxwell

Bucket List Travel
80 Damon Road
Ann Emanuelli

Creative Communication, LLC
349 South St.
Karen Cahalane

Custom Metal Fabrication
40 Audubon Road
Mark Day

Ground Up Design
26 Fruit St.
Eli Bloch

Heart Sing Press, LLC
6 Beaver Brook Loop
Catharine Thomson

Hungry Ghost Bread
62 State St.
Cheryl Maffie, Jonathan Stevens

Mxed Greens
2 Conz St., #20
Tasha Greenwood

Northampton Country Club
135 Main St.
James Casagrande

The Pudgy Blue Pig
221 Pine St., Studio 461
Dorin Rufer, Antonia Rufer

Serio’s Pharmacy
63 State St.
Paul Serio

United Personnel
15-17 Brewster Court
Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC

Valley Kids Pediatric Dentistry
2 Main St.
Joseph Deschene

SPRINGFIELD

A & J Auto Service Inc.
433 Main St.
Daniel Alpiarca

All Things Anime
342 Cooley St.
Wendy Cruz

Alicia Mae
27 Archie St.
Alicia Gibson

All About You Hair Salon
27 Archie St.
Shawna Edmonds

Amiras Boutique, LLC
2460 Main St.
Francis Abbas-Rivera

Auntie Agi Alteration Services
159B Boston Road
Agnes Akoto

Bamboo House Restaurant
676 Belmont Ave.
Tuyen Le

Channon Hardy
515 Canon Circle
Channon Hardy

Chris Capital Construction
166 Tyler St.
Chris Washington

The Clean Bee
265 Starling Road
Janine Jarvais

Clean Break in Your City
147 Woodside Terrace
Luz Marquez

Cumba Entertainment
54 Chilson St.
Carlos Frias Cumba

DJ Chaoz Entertainment
230 Centre St.
Brandon Clayton

Higher Praise Records
97 Andrew St.
Paul Ball

I Got You 2
99 Dayton St.
Felix Santana Jr.

The III Co.
94 Monrovia St.
Alton Hardy III

Imageflors
15 Middlesex St.
Kenneth Tulloch

Intuitive Care
342 Cooley St.
Wendy Cruz

Legacy Kings, LLC
84 Margerie St.
Patrick Clarke

Maple Market
155 Maple St.
Jamal Nasir

Merbal
78 Andrew St.
Kristopher Jackson

Methodical Maintenance
51 Telbar St.
William Bethel

Private Detective Investigator
111 Oak St.
Ishmael Ali

Punto Market, LLC
2760 Main St.
Arismendy Canela

Quickies
11 Willard Ave.
Antonio Crowley

Sanchez Affordable Solutions
124 Spikenard Circle
Misael Sanchez

So Soulful Yoga & Wellness
11 Balboa Dr.
Azell Cavaan

United Personnel
289 Bridge St.
Masis Staffing Solutions, LLC

UR Discount Tobacco and Lottery
1207 Parker St.
Fazal Rehman

WESTFIELD

A & B Lawncare Services
129 Otis St.
Albert Bonyeau III

The Barber Parlor
236 Elm St.
James Ahearn

Modern Innovated Ideas
37 Summit Dr.
Orlando Huertas Jr.

On the Level Floor Coverings
11 King Place
Mark Dolan

T. Girroir Construction
330 East Mountain Road
Thomas Girroir

Two Rivers Burrito Co.
36 Elm St.
G2G Inc.

Why Axis Consulting
30 Lozier Ave.
Robert Marco

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Firestone Complete Auto Care
501 Memorial Ave.
Michelle Charest

Fresh Air Pet Services
317 Circle Dr.
Catherine Scoles

Glidders Designs
123 Chilson Road
Caitlyn Glidden

Gold Chopsticks
12 Chestnut St.
Shuangying Liao

Starbucks Coffee
1067 Riverdale St.
Julie Wieting

Welcome Inn
2041 Riverdale St.
Mayur Solanki

Wytas Marketing
195 Christopher Terrace
Alex Wytas

WILBRAHAM

Boardwalk Contractors
528 Ridge Road
Thomas Dean Sr., Wendy Palmer

C.L.B. Stores
39 Weston St.
Christopher Burr

Tha Daily Pint
2523 Boston Road
John Scott Leven

Done Right Fleet Repair
3267 Boston Road
John Seymour Jr.

New England Promotional Marketing
15 Main St.
Amy Smith

RJ Landscapes
14 Rice Dr.
Daniel Fernandes

Tree Solutions Inc.
4 Horseshoe Lane
Jeffrey Slade

Wicked Good Treats by Elaine
3 Ely Road
Elaine Shepard

