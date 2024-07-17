The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

Chanda’s House, Inc., 723 Main St., Agawam, MA 01001. Chantal Bernard, 1125 River Road, Agawam, MA 01001. Home healthcare services for seniors.

CHICOPEE

I Buy Houses and Cars Inc., 1421 Granby Road, Chicopee, MA 01020. David Brunelle Jr., same. Buying and selling real estate through private sale.

HOLYOKE

Sixty-Six Corp., 56 Jackson St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Jo-Anne Rainone, 18 Cavalcade Blvd., Johnston, RI 02919. Nonprofit organization established to promote the education, experiences, and enjoyment of cannabis through private events and related activities.

LONGMEADOW

Freedom Writers Inc., 209 Laurel St., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Erin Freed, same. Not-for-profit that provides eligible U.S. voters with information on how to register to vote, when to vote, and how to sign petitions.

MONSON

Arloma Landscaping Inc., 92 Peck Brothers Road, Monson, MA 01057. Daniel Montcalm, same. Residential and commercial landscaping, design, maintenance, and related services and products.

NORTHAMPTON

Vibes of Change Inc., 39 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060. Alexandre Pazmandy, same. Charitable organization that provides sound and movement to groups or individuals for healing purposes.

PITTSFIELD

Advocacy, Counseling and Education Services Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Noa Zehari, same. Non-for-profit organization established to provide counseling services.

Creation Industries Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Bryton Smith, same. Solar sales, equipment, distribution, and installation.

Just Add Flights Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Alison Hurley, same. AI-driven travel assistant providing personalized vacation recommendations and itinerary planning services.

Leaseclub Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Steve Goulas, same. Online peer-to-peer platform to let users transact rental real estate.

Rise & Thrive Education Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Joseph Cain, same. A concession stand raising funds for student activities while teaching entrepreneurial skills.

SPRINGFIELD

Empower Imports Inc., 146 Verge St., Springfield, MA 01129. Maygyul Izzatova, same. Transportation and trucking services.

Massachusetts Fashion Council Inc., 1500 Main St., Suite 800, Springfield, MA 01115. Ariaun Stewart, same. Charitable organization whose mission is to activate the Springfield economy at Springfield Fashion Week through the world of fashion and creative artistry.

New England Foster Parent Assoc. Inc., 50 Joseph St., Springfield, MA 01119. Lyle Akers, same. Provides legal, financial, educational, recreational, counseling, and therapeutic services to foster parents.

PDC Charitable Champions Outreach Inc., 189 Brookdale Dr., Springfield, MA 01104. Ronald Perry, 23 Quorn Hunt Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092. Provides services and support within the community to benefit charitable, educational, scientific, and other activities.

Precision Construction Equipment Rentals Inc., 189 Brookdale Dr., Springfield, MA 01104. Ronald Perry, same. Business of leasing construction equipment owned by the corporation.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

True Deliverance Church of God in Christ Inc., 25 Nile St., West Springfield, MA 01089. Fred Baymon, same. Local community church providing worship and social community unification.