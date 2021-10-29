Janice Ward Joins Greenfield Savings Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services named Janice Ward first vice president and trust officer. She joins GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services with more than 19 years of experience in the industry, and will assist clients with financial-planning, estate-settlement, and trust-administration services throughout the Western Mass. area, including the Berkshires.

“Janice has earned an outstanding reputation in the industry for trust and estate settlement administration and financial planning,” said Steve Hamlin, senior vice president and senior trust officer. “Janice’s passion for serving clients mirrors our department’s core values, and she is a welcome addition to our team, especially as the GSB Wealth Management and Trust Services department is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand for our services.”

Ward graduated from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She then received a juris doctor degree at Western New England University and has been a licensed attorney in both Massachusetts and New York since 2005. In 2012, she earned the designation of certified financial planner.

She is the co-founder of the Berkshire County Estate Planning Council, and after serving as president for five years, she is currently a director. She has many active professional connections with CPAs, attorneys, investment and insurance professionals, and financial planners throughout Franklin, Hampshire, Hamden, and Berkshire counties.