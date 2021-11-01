BusinessTalk with Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm
Episode 86: Nov. 1, 2021
George Interviews Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm
George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm. The two talk about COVID, vaccines, and especially the mandates ordered by the Biden administration and what they will mean for area businesses already struggling with the pandemic, a workforce crisis, inflation, and a host of other issues. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.