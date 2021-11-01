BusinessTalk with Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 86: Nov. 1, 2021

George Interviews Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm

Timothy M. Netkovick, Esq

George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tim Netkovick, a partner with the Royal Law Firm. The two talk about COVID, vaccines, and especially the mandates ordered by the Biden administration and what they will mean for area businesses already struggling with the pandemic, a workforce crisis, inflation, and a host of other issues. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

 

