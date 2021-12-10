LUSO Federal Credit Union Announces New VP of Lending, Staff Promotions

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Rosey Mazza as vice president of Lending, as well as the promotions of Wilbraham staff members Timothy Tracy and Stephen Lopes to branch manager and assistant branch manager, respectively.

Mazza has close to 20 years of retail banking experience and previously served as LUSO’s Lending department manager for more than 14 years. As the newly appointed vice president of Lending, she will oversee the planning, directing, and organizing of the strategic and operational activities of LUSO’s retail and commercial lending programs.

“We are excited to welcome Rosey back to our LUSO family,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO of LUSO Federal Credit Union. “Her experience and skill set will help guide our loan operations and build new strategies that support the changing needs of our current members, while expanding the department’s servicing platforms to grow with new members as well.”

LUSO also promoted two Wilbraham-based member service representatives. Tracy has served the community as a senior member service representative at the Crane Park branch for the last four years. As branch manager, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the branch with Lopes’ assistance. Lopes began his career with LUSO in 2017 as a member service representative at the main branch and transitioned to the Crane Park location in 2020 as the head teller.

“Timothy and Stephen together hold a wealth of knowledge about the operations of our Wilbraham branch and the members who regularly conduct their banking there, as well as LUSO’s products and services,” Calheno said. “With their collective background, we know that Timothy and Stephen will make sure that our members have a positive experience each time they enter the Wilbraham branch.”