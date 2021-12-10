OneHolyoke CDC to Host Holyoke Community Dinner, Meal Pickup on Dec. 15

HOLYOKE — OneHolyoke CDC will hold its sixth annual Holyoke Community Dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kelly School, 216 West St., Holyoke. The meal pickup event is free and open to all, and will feature a contact-free food giveaway in a transformed Winter Wonderland outdoor space with ice sculptures, light displays, and character inflatables.

The box of food, featuring all the fixings for a holiday dinner, will be gifted to the first 500 families that walk or drive through. This is the second year the community dinner is being held in the Flats as an outdoor event due to COVID-19.

For the past five years, the annual Holyoke Community Dinner has provided more than 350 Holyoke families with a night filled with food, fun, entertainment and the opportunity to build community among the residents of Holyoke. Past dinners have featured a hot meal catered by a local restaurant; entertainment provided by Dj Eco, Choco Band, and Bomba de Aqui; and participation by Luna Designs, Learn in Motion, Parks and Recreation, and other community members.

“Our goal with this event has been to bring people together with art, food, and entertainment. None of this would be possible without the help of our wonderful sponsors,” said Nayroby Rosa-Soriano, director of Community Engagement and Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC. “OneHolyoke CDC wants to hold the yearly event despite the pandemic and bring back our creative outdoor Winter Wonderland event from last year. With the help of sponsors, there will be ice sculptures, light displays, character inflatables, and a box of food for the first 500 families. We are proud to partner with the Flats community and our many wonderful sponsors.”