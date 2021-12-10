Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Hosting Toy Drive to Benefit Square One Children

SPRINGFIELD — Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is revving up the holiday spirit by hosting a toy drive to benefit Square One’s children and families.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season,” said Michelle Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. “We are happy to play a small part in making that holiday wish a reality.”

Toys may be be dropped off anytime during normal business hours through Sunday, Dec. 19. The dealership is located at 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Mercedes-Benz for helping us bring holiday magic to all of our Square One families,” said Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One. “It’s truly heartwarming to think about the joy that our children will experience as a result of our community’s kindness.”

Square One currently provides early learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family-support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the significant challenges in their lives.