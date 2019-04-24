Maifest Block Party on May 17-18 to Benefit Rays of Hope

SPRINGFIELD — Maifest is a colorful, joyous tradition in Germany. It celebrates the arrival of spring, when food is plentiful and spirits flow freely. The tradition will unfold in Springfield with the Maifest Block Party on Friday and Saturday, May 17 and 18.

This two-day community event, presented by the Student Prince & the Fort, will take place outdoors on Fort Street and inside the restaurant. Live bands will fill the air with music while guests sip beer and head inside for a Maifest menu filled with spring delights. This year, a generous portion of the proceeds will benefit Rays of Hope to bring the organization closer to its mission of finding a cure for breast cancer.

“Come welcome spring at our Maifest Block Party, and your participation will benefit Rays of Hope,” said Andy Yee, managing partner of the Student Prince and the Fort. “Come have a good time. It’s all for a great cause, and we look forward to seeing you.”

The festivities will be emceed by radio personality Lopez from WMAS. The tapping of the ceremonial keg will be headed by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Denise Jordan, chair of the Rays of Hope campaign, who is also executive director of the Springfield Housing Authority. Sgt. Brian Elliott of the Springfield Police Department will host the ceremonial cheer. Rudi Scherff of the Student Prince will give a brief talk about the Maifest tradition.

Guests are encouraged to wear pink to show their support for Rays of Hope. There will be raffles, vendors, and more.