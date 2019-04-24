Freedom Credit Union Welcomes Michelle Caron as Branch Officer

FEEDING HILLS — Freedom Credit Union announced the addition of Michelle Caron to its staff as branch officer at its Feeding Hills location.

“We are thrilled to have Michelle fulfill a leadership role at our Feeding Hills branch,” said Glenn Welch, president and CEO of Freedom Credit Union. “She has risen through the ranks in the banking world for the last decade, and we are excited to see how she applies her vast experience to foster growth at our location.”

As branch officer, Caron is responsible for directing and administering operational efforts in the branch and ensuring that established policies and procedures are followed. She oversees a full range of products and services, leads branch staff, ensures member satisfaction, and minimizes operational issues.

Prior to joining Freedom Credit Union, she served as banking center manager at Bank of America and branch manager at Peoples United Bank.

Caron earned her bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from Westfield State University. She volunteers at the Springfield Rescue Mission and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.