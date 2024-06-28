Westfield State University Offering Addiction Counselor Education Program

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 addiction counselor education (ACE) program. Classes will be held on evenings and weekends beginning in September 2024 and ending in August 2025.

The goal of this non-credit certificate program, offered at the university since 1991, is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and techniques necessary for the successful treatment of individuals and families afflicted by alcoholism and/or other drug addictions. This program has been highly instrumental in the professional development of individuals in the Western Mass. area who are currently working in or interested in becoming a part of the growing healthcare field of addiction services.

The application and application instructions for the ACE program can be found at www.westfield.ma.edu/ace. For more information or to have an application mailed, contact Brandon Fredette at [email protected] or (413) 572-8033.