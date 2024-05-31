Monson Savings Bank to Host Free Shred Day on June 15

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the bank’s 146 Main St., Monson branch. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank will be welcoming the public to dispose of their private documents onsite. All are welcome.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. The bank’s free Community Shred Day is an opportunity to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“Protecting the personal information of our customers and community members is a top priority at Monson Savings Bank,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO. “Our entire team works diligently to keep personal information secure and safe. We are happy to extend additional protection to our customers with a free Shred Day, allowing them to dispose of their sensitive documents in a secure way.”

Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available, while supplies last.