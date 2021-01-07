Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Anita Richard as VP, Residential Operations Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the hire of Anita Richard as vice president and residential operations officer of the bank’s Residential and Consumer Lending department.

“We are incredibly happy to welcome Anita Richard to our team here,” said Dan Moriarty, president of Monson Savings Bank. “Anita’s experience in residential lending, compliance, and customer service have already proven to be a great asset to our customers and to our entire team. We look forward to her continued contributions, which will surely benefit us all.”

In her new role, Richard is responsible for planning and organizing the residential and consumer lending operations, including streamlining loan processing, closing, and servicing. She also manages the staff in the Residential and Consumer Lending departments.

Richard has more than 31 years of experience in the banking industry, with 27 years focused in the mortgage-lending area. She most recently served as Home Lending Compliance manager at Berkshire Bank and Savings Institute Bank and Trust, where she was responsible for all residential-lending regulatory compliance. Previously, she was director of Mortgage Operations at Alden Credit Union, managing the daily operations of the residential-lending area as well as compliance and loan servicing.

“I am very excited to join Monson Savings Bank and work alongside their amazing residential-lending team,” Richard said. “After 27 years in the mortgage business, I still really love what I do. I look forward to bringing that enthusiasm to work every day in order to help continue the service excellence that Monson Savings Bank is known for.”