Bacon Wilson Promotes Daniel McKellick and Christopher Pierson to Shareholder

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson announced that two of the firm’s attorneys have been promoted. Daniel McKellick and Christopher Pierson have both been named shareholders.

McKellick is a business and real-estate attorney who works primarily on commercial and corporate matters, including real-estate transactions, leases, commercial lending, mergers and acquisitions, business startup and succession, and contract drafting and review. His prior experience in senior management for a large wholesale distribution company provides him with insight into business operations and profitability. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Pierson is an experienced trial attorney who has successfully tried numerous cases to verdict in courts across Massachusetts. His practice encompasses all aspects of civil litigation, including commercial disputes, individual matters, and accident and injury litigation. He is a graduate of Northeastern University Law School and Gettysburg College.

“The experience and work ethic Dan brings to our commercial/corporate practice, and that Chris has delivered to our litigation department, is immeasurable,” Managing Partner Kenneth Albano said. “I am gratified and honored to welcome them to Bacon Wilson’s team of partners.”