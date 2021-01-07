BusinessWest Seeks Nominations for People’s Choice Young Woman of Impact Award

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest’s annual Women of Impact event, to be presented virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will feature a new, exciting facet this year. With so many individuals doing so much throughout our community, we want to add an additional award this year. We’re accepting nominations for our People’s Choice Young Woman of Impact, to be named the night of the event.

To make that happen, we’re calling for nominations of young women who are already making a positive impact on their community through their strong, inspiring, and motivated actions or reactions to the world around them — young women who are already solving problems in their communities, addressing issues that impact more than just themselves, and aspiring to one day to be a Woman of Impact.

Starting today, nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 12 only through www.businesswest.com. Five nominees who embody strength, intelligence, and courage will be announced on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) on Friday, Jan. 15. Then, from Jan. 15 through Jan. 27, we ask our community to select on social media, through likes and impressions, which nominee most ignites inspiration and passion. The selected People’s Choice Young Woman of Impact will be announced during the Women of Impact event on Jan. 28.

This year’s Women of Impact honorees include Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center; Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors; Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner for the city of Springfield; Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts; Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County district attorney; Toni Hendrix, director of Human Services at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing; Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College; and Sue Stubbs, president and CEO of ServiceNet.

The event is sponsored by Country Bank, Health New England, and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors), Comcast Business (supporting sponsor), WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (media sponsor), and Chikmedia (social-media sponsor). More details about how to access the event will be announced soon.