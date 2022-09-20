Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham Branch to Host Free Community Shred Day on Oct. 1

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Wilbraham Branch will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon. All are welcome. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank will welcome the public to dispose of their private documents safely and securely.

Storing documents that contain personal information in one’s home can pose a major security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. The Community Shred Day is an opportunity to properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“At Monson Savings Bank, our number-one priority is safeguarding the personal information of our customers and community members,” said Carolyn Balicki, Wilbraham branch manager and AVP retail banking officer. “Our team is very diligent and works hard every day to keep the information of our customers and non-customers safe from falling into the wrong hands. Our Community Shred Day gives us the opportunity to help everyone dispose of their sensitive documents in a secure way, while also gathering together safely as a community for a fun event.”

The Wilbraham branch is located at 100 Post Office Park. Pre-packaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event while supplies last. Health and safety protocols will be carefully followed. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing.