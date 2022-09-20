Professional Drywall Construction Raises $45,500 for Baystate Children’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD — Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, raised $45,500 at its sixth annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament for Baystate Children’s Hospital. The event was Sept. 8 at Southampton Country Club.

“It has been an honor to host this tournament for the past six years to help an amazing organization like Baystate Children’s Hospital,” PDC co-owner Nick Shaink said. “Giving back to our community is at the core of our values as a company, and being able help children here in Western Massachusetts with this tournament is very meaningful.”

The tournament featured an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and a dinner reception. A total of 108 golfers participated in the tournament, and nearly 40 sponsors helped PDC surpass its fundraising goals.

“We thank all our sponsors and everyone who came out to make this day such a success,” PDC co-owner Ron Perry said. “We’ve been working to raise funds for Baystate Children’s Hospital with various events over the years and believe wholeheartedly in their mission to provide quality healthcare to children.”