East Longmeadow Educational Endowment Fund to Host Spartan Sprint 5K and Kids Fun Run

EAST LONGMEADOW — The East Longmeadow Educational Endowment Fund Inc. (ELEEF), a private, nonprofit group established in 1995 with the goal of enriching the classroom experience for students, will host its annual Spartan Sprint 5K and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Sept. 25 at East Longmeadow High School, 180 Maple St.

ELEEF will use funds raised from this event to provide educational extras such as STEM materials, technology, library resources, arts equipment, and more to schools in East Longmeadow.

“We are excited to again be hosting this family-friendly event to raise money to fund our educational grants,” ELEEF President Adam Oliveri said. “The money raised will go directly into our school system to provide some great educational resources for East Longmeadow’s students.”

Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. Registration is now open, and sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more or register, visit eleef.org/events/spartan-sprint-5k.