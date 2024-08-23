The Spot Dispensary to Host Grand Opening on Aug. 24

HOLYOKE — The old Riverside Paper Co. building at 1 Cabot St., Holyoke, has been reimagined as a cannabis campus. At the heart of it is the Spot, Riverside Agriculture’s brand-new dispensary. But that’s just the beginning — this space is buzzing with small cannabis businesses, with more on the way.

The campus features two minority-owned businesses participating in the state’s Social Equity Program. It’s also home to the Evergreen Industries cultivation facility, Blue Fox Brands manufacturing, and the Mass Cannabis Growers Coop, a license type that unites several small, local growers. Future plans include a social-consumption lounge and event space intended to make the Spot a go-to hangout for all things cannabis.

The grand opening takes place Saturday, Aug. 24 with a press conference at 10 a.m., ribbon cutting and doors open at 10:30 a.m., and a tour of the facilities at 11 a.m. Limited parking is available in the front and back lot.