Opportunity to Help Teens ‘Build A Prom’ Ends Tomorrow

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Stack Group and the Opera House Players are teaming up to help give area teens access to formalwear this prom season through an initiative called Build a Prom.

Sarah Rose Stack, one of the organizers of the program, said it was inspired by her own experiences as a youth — “money was tight in our family” — and the skyrocketing costs associated with going to a prom today. These costs run from $50 to $120 for a ticket, she said, to as much as $700 for a dress and $130 or more for a tux rental.

“With inflation affecting more families than ever, many teens will not attend their prom simply because they don’t have anything to wear, or because they didn’t have a choice in what to wear,” Stack said.

Build a Prom gives them choices by collecting donations of gowns, tuxes and suits, shoes, accessories, handbags, and gift cards until Friday, March 3. Donations can be dropped off on Thursday and Sunday evenings at Opera House Players, 100 High St., Enfield, Conn. A pickup date, during which teens can try on items and pick what they want, is set for Saturday, March 11 at Opera House Players. Gift cards will be handed out to help with tux rentals, hair, makeup, and other expenses.

“By giving teens an opportunity to choose a dress or suit that they love, they can have the same try-on experience as their peers and pick something that they are proud to wear,” Stack said.

For more information or to schedule a dropoff, email Stack at [email protected].