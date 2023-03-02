MDRT Foundation Awards Grant to Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE — The MDRT Foundation has awarded a $2,000 grant to Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) in support of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and further its mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place.

The Million Dollar Round Table Foundation gives to charitable organizations worldwide, demonstrating the generosity, service, and impact of MDRT members. This year, the MDRT Foundation will award more than $1.6 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to more than 300 charitable organizations worldwide.

Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts was nominated for the MDRT grant by Amy Jamrog, CEO of the Jamrog Group and GSCWM board member.

“I absolutely love the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts,” Jamrog said. “I enjoy watching my 9-year-old niece earn her badges and grow in her confidence with my sister as her troop leader. I can see the impact GSCWM has had on my own family, not to mention the perspective I have regionally as a board member.”

The Girl Scout Leadership Experience is a collection of engaging, challenging, and fun activities for girls to develop a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges, learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy relationships, and learn to identify and solve problems in their community.

“The grant funds go toward helping girls find out who they are, what they care about, and where their talents lie,” Jamrog said.