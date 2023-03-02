Daily News

West of the River Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce welcomes its newest chamber member to West Springfield: Wood-n-Tap at 955 Riverdale St.

A charity event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield will take place on Saturday, March 4, with 4-6:30 and 7:30-10 p.m. seatings available. The ticket price is $35, which includes food, select beverages, and lots of fun — and the opportunity to be among the first to see the new location before it officially opens to the public on Wednesday, March 8.

For more information about the West of the River Chamber of Commerce, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com.

