Isenberg Ranks First for MBA Online Education in U.S. for Fourth Straight Year

AMHERST — For the fourth year in a row, the online MBA offered by the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst topped the rankings of U.S. programs — and came out number three in the world — in the Financial Times survey.

Isenberg has offered an AACSB-accredited MBA degree program entirely online since 2001, making it one of the most well-established and robust online degrees in the country. Currently, more than 1,100 students are enrolled in the program.

“Isenberg’s pioneering online MBA program is an outstanding representation of a flexible, cutting-edge graduate degree,” said UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy. “Online education has become an essential part of any major university’s offerings, and the success of Isenberg’s MBA program is a great example of how such degrees can serve students from a variety of professional backgrounds and geographical locations on their own schedules.”

In addition to its overall position in the 2020 Financial Times ranking, the Isenberg online MBA also stood out in a number of data areas, based on information collected by the publication from members of the 2016 graduating class. It ranked first in the world for salary increase, with alumni reporting that they earn 46% more now than they did when they graduated from the Isenberg MBA program; second in the U.S. for average current salary ($168,046); and first in the U.S. for value.

“The online MBA was a revolutionary idea when the school created the program almost two decades ago,” said Isenberg Dean Anne Massey. “It’s thrilling to see the repeated recognition the degree has received from the Financial Times, confirming again that our investments in faculty, curriculum, and technology support a program that’s known to be a game changer for mid-career professionals.”