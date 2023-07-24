PeoplesBank Named Among Top Corporate Charitable Contributors

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has been recognized as a Top Corporate Charitable Contributor for the 16th year in a row by the Boston Business Journal.

Only 100 companies throughout the state are recognized, and PeoplesBank shares the spotlight with such national brands as Procter & Gamble, AT&T, and Dell Technologies, as well as local names like the Red Sox Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and MassMutual.

PeoplesBank supported more than 450 nonprofits in the communities it serves in 2022, with both financial support and volunteerism from the associates.