Dietz & Company Architects Promotes Kyle Young to Senior Architect

SPRINGFIELD — Dietz & Company Architects Inc. announced that Kyle Young, AIA has been promoted to the position of senior architect.

Young joined the firm in 2014 as an architectural associate upon graduating with his master of architecture degree from UMass Amherst. Now as a senior architect, he manages medium- to large-sized construction projects specializing in renovations and new construction for multi-family housing. He also serves as the firm’s AXP mentor/supervisor, supporting employees on their paths to architectural licensure.

“Kyle has been a valuable asset to our team for almost 10 years and has contributed to several successful projects throughout the Pioneer Valley,” Principal Jason Newman said. “He consistently goes above and beyond to ensure the success of the projects he works on, and this promotion is a testament to his dedication. We are committed to nurturing career growth and promoting from within, so it has been exciting for us to see Kyle flourish since joining the firm as a new grad to now reaching this latest milestone in his career.”

As Young takes on the additional responsibilities of his new role, he will continue to lead the teams on his current projects.