PeoplesBank Named an Adoption-Friendly Workplace by Dave Thomas Foundation

HOLYOKE — More than 25 years ago, Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s, began advocating for better adoption benefits in the workplace. Today, the Dave Thomas Foundation has continued his work through the Adoption-Friendly Workplace program, which recognizes organizations that strive to make adoption a supported option for every working parent.

The foundation recently named PeoplesBank to the Adoption-Friendly Workplace 100 Best 2022 list (54th overall and eighth with 100 to 1,000 employees). As the only bank in Massachusetts and Connecticut to receive the honor, PeoplesBank joins other leading national corporations such as American Express, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Paramount, Yale University, Microsoft Corp., 3M Co., and Johnson & Johnson on the list.

“Employees expect that their job brings purpose to their lives and expect an employer to help them meet this need,” said Amy Roberts, executive vice president and chief Human Resources officer. “To that end, it is critical to have adoption support for our associates and their families as part of our benefit package and corporate purpose.”

Along with a number of measures meant to ensure a family-friendly workplace, PeoplesBank provides a $5,000 grant to employees for each adoption.

“Adopting a child is one of the most wonderful things a family can do,” said Brian Rheaume, vice president of Information Technology at PeoplesBank, who is a parent of an adopted child. “Still, it is a very challenging and long-term commitment. It is simply amazing to work at a family-friendly employer like PeoplesBank, which also offers financial support for families who want to adopt.”