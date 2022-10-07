BusinessWest and the Healthcare News to Honor Sixth Annual Healthcare Heroes on Oct. 27

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest and the Healthcare News magazines, the business and healthcare journals covering Western Mass., will honor their sixth annual Healthcare Heroes on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The Healthcare Heroes program was created to shed a bright light on the outstanding work being done across the broad spectrum of health and wellness services, and the institutions and individuals providing that care. More than 80 nominations were submitted for the class of 2022, and candidates were scored by an in-house panel of judges. The stories behind the eight heroes reveal large quantities of energy, imagination, innovation, compassion, entrepreneurship, forward thinking, and dedication to the community. Honorees are profiled in the Sept. 19 issue of BusinesssWest and the September/October issue of the Healthcare News, and are also available on www.businesswest.com and www.healthcarenews.com.

This year’s honorees and the categoriesd they represent are: Helen Caulton-Harris, director of Health and Human Services, city of Springfield (Lifetime Achievement); Mark Paglia, chief operating officer, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center (Administrator); Dr. Philip Glynn, director of Medical Oncology, Mercy Medical Center (Provider); Dr. Paul Pirraglia, division chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health (Collaboration); ServiceNet’s Enrichment Center & Strive Clinic and its partners at Springfield College and UMass Amherst (Collaboration); the Addiction Consult Service at Holyoke Medical Center (Community Health); Dr. Sundeep Shukla, chief, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baystate Noble Hospital (Emerging Leader); and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation (Innovation).

The Healthcare Heroes Gala will begin with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. with networking and opportunities to meet this year’s honorees. The evening will include live entertainment, butlered hors d’oeuvres, a lavish plated dinner, remarks from the honorees, and more networking opportunities.

Tickets cost $85 per person and can be purchased at businesswest.com/healthcare-heroes/healthcare-heroes-tickets. Healthcare Heroes is presented by Baystate Health/Health New England and Elms College, and sponsored by American International College, MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, and Trinity Health Of New England/Mercy Medical Center.