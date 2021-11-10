Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Sock It to MA

From left, Lenny Underwood, founder of Upscale Socks; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and state Sens. Eric Lesser and Adam Gomez joined Chris Russell, executive director of the Springfield Business Improvement District, for the unveiling of Upscale Socks’ new Massachusetts sock. The design, created by Underwood, features some of what the Commonwealth is known for: basketball, the Knowledge Corridor, mountains, the state flower, and the state fruit.

Thank You for Your Service

House of Heroes and Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists recently provided no-cost home repairs and updates for veteran Sylvia McGiver of Enfield, Conn. McGiver served both at home and overseas in Japan as an Army nurse, treating wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War and eventually earning the rank of captain before her discharge in 1970. This marked the third straight year Johnson Brunetti has partnered with House of Heroes to thank local veterans with a home-improvement project.

Supporting Local Care

Greenfield Cooperative Bank recently made a $75,000 donation, one of the largest in the bank’s history, in support of Baystate Franklin Medical Center’s new Department of Family Medicine. This new UMass Medical School – Baystate-affiliated program will train future family doctors in Greenfield to ensure a legacy of long-term, sustainable, high-quality primary healthcare for the citizens of Franklin County and surrounding towns.