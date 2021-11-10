Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Michael J. Chernick, personal representative for the estate of James Kenney and Linda Kenney v. Pride Convenience Inc., Robert Bolduc, and Roberta Bolduc

Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury; wrongful death: $10,789.11

Filed: 10/4/21

Ann Lesser v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority

Allegation: Motor-vehicle neglience causing injury: $51,066.55

Filed: 10/5/21

Joseph Belanger v. Corey Colonial Assoc. and Rebecca Gonzalez

Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury: $75,587.51

Filed: 10/12/21

Robert Jasenec and Pamela Jasenec v. Burritt L. Haag, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $110,000

Filed: 10/15/21

Reginald Core v. New North Professional Condominium Assoc.

Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury: $44,714.91

Filed: 10/19/21

Meghan Barnes, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Riverside Park Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Six Flags New England

Allegation: Non-payment of wages: $5,000,000

Filed: 10/22/21

Dominick Pugh v. Mardi Gras Entertainment Inc.

Allegation: Neglience causing personal injury: $700,000

Filed: 10/23/21

Sara Mirolli v. Heather Love, M.D.; Kimberly Marakovits, M.D.; Nada Kawar, M.D.; Nicole Thompson, M.D.; Donald Kirton, M.D.; Laurie A. Friedman, CNM; and Lauren Jammallo, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,030,000

Filed: 10/27/21