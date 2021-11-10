Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Michael J. Chernick, personal representative for the estate of James Kenney and Linda Kenney v. Pride Convenience Inc., Robert Bolduc, and Roberta Bolduc
Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury; wrongful death: $10,789.11
Filed: 10/4/21
Ann Lesser v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority
Allegation: Motor-vehicle neglience causing injury: $51,066.55
Filed: 10/5/21
Joseph Belanger v. Corey Colonial Assoc. and Rebecca Gonzalez
Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury: $75,587.51
Filed: 10/12/21
Robert Jasenec and Pamela Jasenec v. Burritt L. Haag, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $110,000
Filed: 10/15/21
Reginald Core v. New North Professional Condominium Assoc.
Allegation: Neglience; slip and fall causing personal injury: $44,714.91
Filed: 10/19/21
Meghan Barnes, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Riverside Park Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Six Flags New England
Allegation: Non-payment of wages: $5,000,000
Filed: 10/22/21
Dominick Pugh v. Mardi Gras Entertainment Inc.
Allegation: Neglience causing personal injury: $700,000
Filed: 10/23/21
Sara Mirolli v. Heather Love, M.D.; Kimberly Marakovits, M.D.; Nada Kawar, M.D.; Nicole Thompson, M.D.; Donald Kirton, M.D.; Laurie A. Friedman, CNM; and Lauren Jammallo, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,030,000
Filed: 10/27/21