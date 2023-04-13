Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

We the Women

On March 8, International Women’s Day, Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) put a spotlight on the work of the many women leaders within the campus and community. As part of its “We the Women” series, the event featured a panel discussion with female leaders who shared their journey to success.

Booking a Visit

Dr. Michael Krupa, CEO emeritus of MiraVista Behavioral Health Center and a licensed psychologist of more than three decades, recently read to preschool children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in honor of International Read to Me Day, which is celebrated each March 19. Krupa read the Margaret Wise Brown classic Goodnight Moon. Research shows that such early interaction supports brain development around language and thinking as children hear words connected to a story and pictures in a book.

Raising Spirits

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,500 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its fundraising event, Spirit of Girls, which aims to raise money to provide students living in Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, and surrounding areas with essential summer programming at no cost to their families.

Welcome to UMass

Javier Reyes (right), the next chancellor of UMass Amherst, sat down for a press conference on April 3 with his wife, Maritza Reyes (left) and UMass President Marty Meehan. In February, the UMass board of trustees named Reyes the successor to current UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy, who will step down this spring after 11 years leading the university. Reyes currently serves as interim chancellor at the University of Illinois Chicago, and has also held administrative posts at West Virginia University and the University of Arkansas.

Legal Lunch Room

On March 30, Bacon Wilson, P.C. hosted students and faculty from Bay Path University in its first-ever Legal Lunch Room, to give an inside look at the opportunities that can come from working in a law firm. The women of Bacon Wilson who graduated from Bay Path shared how their individual journeys led each of them down a different path to the firm.

Ready to Protect and Serve

The 65th recruit officer candidate class of the Western Massachusetts Police Academy was saluted in a graduation ceremony held at American International College (AIC) on March 17. They marched to the music of a bagpipe into the Griswold Theater, where they were welcomed by family, friends, and fellow members of law enforcement. Among the newly minted officers was AIC Police Officer Curtis McGuire, AIC’s first-ever graduate of the academy. (Photo by Zachary Cunningham)