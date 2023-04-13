Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2023.
CHICOPEE
Curry Realty LLC
765 Memorial Dr.
$412,230 — Exterior renovations to showroom and service building, including removal and replacement of existing metal siding and aluminum composite panels and updates to interior finishes
Hare Krishna Springfield Hotel LLC
36 Johnny Cake Hollow
$48,234 — Repair drywall and closets in 45 rooms, paint
Lot 2A Chicopee LLC
729 Fuller Road
$75,000 — Roofing, exterior painting, install fiber cement siding on small section of wall over porch roof, minor framing for new signage
McKinley Chicopee LLC
38 Asinof Ave.
$405,820 — Roofing
Pioneer Valley Refrigerated
149 Plainfield St.
$69,969 — Roofing
HADLEY
333 Russell Street LLC
333 Russell St.
N/A — Frame wood walls in front of block exterior walls
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
N/A — Rework sales-floor display features, miscellaneous painting
LEE
AJT Realty Trust
335 Forest St.
$50,000 — AT&T to swap existing antennas and remote radio units with new ones
Community Health Programs Inc.
11 Quarry Hill Road
$11,122 — Revise existing sprinkler-system coverage to accommodate new tenant layout
Lee Outlets LLC
17 Premium Outlet Blvd.
$196,400 — Roofing
Onyx Specialty Papers Inc.
40 Willow St.
$45,995 — Roofing
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC
1 West St.
$35,000 — Dish to place three antennas, six remote radio units, three junction boxes, and six cables
Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC
1 West St.
$1,000 — Take down drywall, hang new drywall
Jean Yves Dejax
236 First St.
$12,664 — Roofing
Pitex LP
635 Merrill Road
$85,000 — Build playground equipment in existing space
Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.
1000 North St.
$129,890 — Replace 82 windows
Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust
100 North St.
$30,000 — Replace four HVAC units
Tower 21C LLC
123 North St.
$25,000 — New tenant fit-out at basement level, including new service vestibule, bathroom, and two wash sinks
SPRINGFIELD
125 Paridon Street LLC
125 Paridon St.
$35,000 — AT&T to remove and replace 12 antennas
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$98,144 — Repair existing employee entrance vestibule
City of Springfield
70 Tapley St.
$6,800 — Replace stairs and railing to front loading dock at DPW building
FPS Inc.
1259 East Columbus Ave.
N/A — Repair Burger King restaurant damaged by car impact; remove and replace damaged brick, storefront glazing, and header beam
New North Citizens Council Inc.
2455 Main St.
$59,500 — Frame, insulate, and install drywall to one wall at New North Citizens Council
Yasmin Siddiqui
17 Locust St.
$15,000 — Roofing