The following building permits were issued during the month of March 2023.

CHICOPEE

Curry Realty LLC

765 Memorial Dr.

$412,230 — Exterior renovations to showroom and service building, including removal and replacement of existing metal siding and aluminum composite panels and updates to interior finishes

Hare Krishna Springfield Hotel LLC

36 Johnny Cake Hollow

$48,234 — Repair drywall and closets in 45 rooms, paint

Lot 2A Chicopee LLC

729 Fuller Road

$75,000 — Roofing, exterior painting, install fiber cement siding on small section of wall over porch roof, minor framing for new signage

McKinley Chicopee LLC

38 Asinof Ave.

$405,820 — Roofing

Pioneer Valley Refrigerated

149 Plainfield St.

$69,969 — Roofing

HADLEY

333 Russell Street LLC

333 Russell St.

N/A — Frame wood walls in front of block exterior walls

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

N/A — Rework sales-floor display features, miscellaneous painting

LEE

AJT Realty Trust

335 Forest St.

$50,000 — AT&T to swap existing antennas and remote radio units with new ones

Community Health Programs Inc.

11 Quarry Hill Road

$11,122 — Revise existing sprinkler-system coverage to accommodate new tenant layout

Lee Outlets LLC

17 Premium Outlet Blvd.

$196,400 — Roofing

Onyx Specialty Papers Inc.

40 Willow St.

$45,995 — Roofing

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC

1 West St.

$35,000 — Dish to place three antennas, six remote radio units, three junction boxes, and six cables

Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC

1 West St.

$1,000 — Take down drywall, hang new drywall

Jean Yves Dejax

236 First St.

$12,664 — Roofing

Pitex LP

635 Merrill Road

$85,000 — Build playground equipment in existing space

Pittsfield Management Systems Inc.

1000 North St.

$129,890 — Replace 82 windows

Scarafoni Associates Nominee Trust

100 North St.

$30,000 — Replace four HVAC units

Tower 21C LLC

123 North St.

$25,000 — New tenant fit-out at basement level, including new service vestibule, bathroom, and two wash sinks

SPRINGFIELD

125 Paridon Street LLC

125 Paridon St.

$35,000 — AT&T to remove and replace 12 antennas

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$98,144 — Repair existing employee entrance vestibule

City of Springfield

70 Tapley St.

$6,800 — Replace stairs and railing to front loading dock at DPW building

FPS Inc.

1259 East Columbus Ave.

N/A — Repair Burger King restaurant damaged by car impact; remove and replace damaged brick, storefront glazing, and header beam

New North Citizens Council Inc.

2455 Main St.

$59,500 — Frame, insulate, and install drywall to one wall at New North Citizens Council

Yasmin Siddiqui

17 Locust St.

$15,000 — Roofing