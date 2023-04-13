Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Adnan Yildirim v. Wentworth Estates Condominium Trust

Allegation: Negligence, breach of contract: $58,952

Filed: 3/10/23

Jassen LaPlant, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. the Yankee Candle Co. Inc.

Allegation: Non-payment of wages, non-payment of overtime wages: $750,000

Filed: 3/13/23

Yelena Litvinov, personal representative of the estate of Eugene Litvinov v. Leonard Shaker, MD; Carla Sterling, MD; Tina Chin, PA; Patricia Orme Shea, NP; Laura Progulske, LPN; and Pioneer Valley Urology

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $50,000+

Filed: 3/13/23

Brenda Serrano v. Walmart Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $100,000

Filed: 3/16/23

Troy Laundry Building LLC v. Roger Sitterly and Son Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing: $107,983.42

Filed: 3/17/23

Ewa Costa v. LUSO Federal Credit Union

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $233,978.19

Filed: 3/23/23