Picture This

Education and Fun

Square One’s school-age childcare program recently received a $5,000 boost from Liberty Bank. The funds will be used to enhance the experiences of Square One’s children, kindergarten through grade 5, who attend after-school and summer programming. Enhancements will include a partnership with Mass Audubon and educational and recreational field trips. “Exposure to engaged learning opportunities and fun, recreational experiences in a community-based setting is key to further advancing our future leaders,” Liberty Bank president and CEO Dave Glidden said.

Bringing Back the Music

Florence Bank recently announced it has donated $100,000 to the Iron Horse Music Hall, supporting a $750,000 capital campaign for renovations and updates to the well-loved music venue in downtown Northampton, which its new owner, the Parlor Room Collective, reopened on May 15.

A Nursing Career Awaits

American International College celebrated National Student Nurses Day on May 8 as its nursing students gathered for the annual class photo on the steps of the college’s Esther B. Griswold Theatre. With campus therapy dog Woody adding to the excitement, these soon-to-be nurses were eager for their pinning ceremony on May 10 and graduation at the MassMutual Center on May 11.

Lifetime Achievement Award

On May 3, state Sen. John Velis joined community members at Hope for Holyoke’s eighth annual Hopey Awards. During this event, which recognized individuals, businesses, staff, peer leaders, and volunteers, Velis received Hope for Holyoke’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work to support those in recovery. Throughout Velis’s career, he has championed legislation and support for programs focused on supporting those with substance-use disorders.

Learning with a Purpose

On April 30, students in the Communication department at Westfield State University presentation a $915 check to Shannon Rudder (second from right), president and CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services of Springfield. The students had built an awareness and fundraising campaign for the organization during the spring semester. To date, this Advanced Public Relations class taught by Professor Suzanne Boniface has raised more than $18,000 for nonprofit organizations.

Team Spirit

Members of Mercy Medical Center’s Family Life Center team (pictured) recently celebrated the hospital’s recognition as a TeamBirth site. Mercy implemented TeamBirth in 2023 to optimize teamwork and communication before, during, and after labor and delivery. Through structured huddles and a shared planning board, TeamBirth empowers patients, their support people, and their clinicians to reach care decisions together. The result is more dignified, respectful care that gives patients the role that they want.