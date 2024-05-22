Designer Showhouse at Cassilis Farm

June 1-30: Construct Inc., a nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to residents in 15 towns across the Southern Berkshires, announced its first Designer Showhouse fundraising exhibition. Slated for the entire month of June, the Designer Showhouse will highlight the elegant, creative work of more than a dozen local and regional designers, as well as landscape architects and visual artists. Each exhibitor has been assigned a space at Cassilis Farm, an iconic, 27-acre, Gilded Age estate that Construct, along with the New Marlborough Housing Development Committee, purchased at auction with the intention of renovating and converting it into 11 much-needed affordable-housing apartments. The Designer Showhouse pays homage to the theme “Nature in the Berkshires” and displays the transformative, custom work of award-winning designers, whose areas of focus range from real-estate staging and interiors to styling and iconic textile design. Room themes range from a swan nursery inspired by a local swan rescue area to a picnic-under-the-stars nod to Tanglewood to an equestrian-heavy library drawing inspiration from the estate’s former existence as a hackney horse-breeding farm. The Showhouse will be a timed, ticketed walk-through and will be open to visitors through five weekends in June. Timed tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased online only, at constructberkshires.org/construct-designer-showhouse.

Real-estate Licensing Course

June 3 to July 11: The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley will host a 40 hour, 14-class, sales licensing course to help individuals prepare for the Massachusetts real-estate salesperson license exam. Tuition costs $425 and includes the book and materials. For an application, call the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley at (413) 785-1328 or visit www.rapv.com.

A Better Life Homecare Cocktail Hour

June 5: A Better Life Homecare will host a cocktail hour at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge in Springfield from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This networking event serves multiple purposes. First, it’s an opportunity for the company to introduce its newest home-care programs, designed with the aim of enhancing quality of life for clients. Additionally, A Better Life has exciting news to share. Attendees will connect with fellow healthcare experts and community leaders in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere, discover more about A Better Life’s innovative homecare programs and how they can benefit those in need, and join in celebrating the company’s successes and look forward to a future of continued collaboration and growth. RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling (413) 285-5929.

Free Shred Days

June 8, 22: bankESB invites customers and members of the community to two free shred days at local offices. Events will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. (or until the truck is full) on the following dates and at locations: Saturday, June 8 at 770 Main St., Agawam; and Saturday, June 22 at 241 Northampton St., Easthampton (two trucks at this event). No appointment is necessary. Local residents can reduce their risk of identity theft by bringing old mail, receipts, statements or bills, canceled checks, pay stubs, medical records, or any other unwanted paper documents containing personal or confidential information and shredding them safely and securely for free. A professional document destruction company will be on site in the bank’s parking lot and can accept up to two boxes of documents per person.

40 Under Forty Gala

June 20: BusinessWest will celebrate the 18th annual 40 Under Forty at the MassMutual Center in Springfield with fine food, music, networking, and the presentation of the class of 2024, profiled in the April 29 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. The 40 Under Forty sponsors include presenting sponsor PeoplesBank and partner sponsors the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst, Live Nation, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, and Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health. The event will also feature the announcement of the 10th annual Alumni Achievement Award, presented by Health New England. Tickets cost $125 per person and are available at businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty.

Hooplandia

June 21-23: Registration is now open for Hooplandia, the second annual 3×3 basketball tournament and festival, at www.hooplandia.com. The three-day event includes levels of play for all ages and divisions. Hooplandia launched in 2023. Taking place in the heart of Greater Springfield, the birthplace of basketball, the event is hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) in West Springfield and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield. Most games will be played on the ESE grounds, with special games held at the Hall of Fame. Seventy-five basketball courts will be set up to accommodate more than 650 games played by approximately 2,100 participants of all ages. Divisions of play have been created to provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities. The diverse divisions include young girls, boys, women, men, high-school-level, college-level, OGs, veterans, and more. Players are invited to build teams of four, create their own unique team name and uniforms, and register at www.hooplandia.com. Team fees range according to age, and children in the under-8 category are free of charge. Hooplandia will once again partner with Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the region as its designated philanthropic partner, providing $10 from every paid team registration to support the mission and programs of the clubs. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For inquiries, email [email protected].

Yidstock

July 11-14: Tickets are now on sale for Yidstock: the Festival of New Yiddish Music. Now in its 12th year, Yidstock brings the best in klezmer and new Yiddish music to the stage at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst. Highlights this year will include the Klezmatics, Frank London, Eleanor Reissa, Judy Bressler, Daniel Kahn, and many more. Concert passes are available and include admission to all concerts and the two dance workshops. Individual tickets are also available for purchase for those who can only attend for part of the weekend. This year, livestream concert passes will allow friends from afar to experience Yidstock from the comfort of their homes. These passes only include access to the seven concerts; they do not include access to talks, workshops, or the film screening. Visit yiddishbookcenter.org/yidstock for more information and to purchase tickets.