Healthcare Heroes Nominations

Through July 29: In the spring of 2017, BusinessWest and its sister publication, the Healthcare News, created a new and exciting recognition program called Healthcare Heroes. It was launched with the theory that there are heroes working across this region’s wide, deep, and all-important healthcare sector, and that there was no shortage of fascinating stories to tell and individuals and groups to honor. That theory has certainly been validated. But there are hundreds, perhaps thousands of heroes whose stories we still need to tell. And that’s where you come in. Nominations for the class of 2024 are due Monday, July 29, and we encourage you to get involved and help recognize someone you consider to be a hero in the community we call Western Mass. in one (or more) of these eight categories: Care Provider, Administrator, Emerging Leader, Community Health, Educator, Innovation, Collaboration, and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations can be submitted at businesswest.com/healthcareheroes/nominations.

Art Exhibit Submissions

Through Aug. 31: The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College (HCC), in partnership with the college’s Thrive Student Resource Center, is seeking submissions from area artists for an exhibit titled “THRIVE: Beyond Surviving.” The exhibit will run from Oct. 31 to Dec. 20. Artists are encouraged to enter work that considers the systemic, communal, and/or individual obstacles and barriers to survival; what surviving means; how we as humans can continue to dream, push, and hope for more than the minimum; and the struggle of exhaustion versus the ability to rest. Submissions are due by Aug. 31.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Point 5K Fundraiser

July 18: The Franklin County Fairgrounds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western Massachusetts (BBBSWM) will host its annual Point 5K fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rodeo-themed twist. Participants will enjoy a 546-yard dining experience featuring food and drinks from local businesses, including Buckland Pizza, the Food Booth, Ciesluk Farmstand, and the Brewery at Four Star Farms. Local artist DJ Lazer Chicken will bring his musical talents to the event, which is sponsored by Greenfield Savings Bank. For tickets and more information, visit bigbrotherssisters.org or the organization’s Facebook page.

Whip City Animal Sanctuary Annual Golf Tournament

July 27: Whip City Animal Sanctuary will host its fourth annual golf tournament at St. Anne Country Club in Feeding Hills. “This is our biggest fundraising event of the year, and we’re working toward expanding our facilities in the near future. We’re looking for players and sponsors of all levels to come join the fun and support the sanctuary this year,” said Sonia Henderson, head of off-site fundraising for the sanctuary. Whip City Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides long-term care for more than 100 abandoned, rescued, and surrendered farm animals. The sanctuary is open for public visiting hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Party for a Purpose

Sept. 19: With the goal of making sure Square One’s children have a new, state-of-the-art, outdoor learning and playspace, Friends on a Mission will host its annual Party for a Purpose to raise funds for the playground project at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child & Family Center in Springfield. Now in its second year, Friends on a Mission started with a trio of friends — Bob Perry, Walter Tomala, and the late Jenn Schimmel — who set out to spend time together while giving back to the community. Their inaugural event held last fall raised more than $38,000 for Make-A-Wish of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With early sponsorship support from PeoplesBank and Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., this year’s Party for a Purpose, featuring cocktails, food, and festivities, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Delaney House in Holyoke. Interested sponsors should contact Perry at (413) 530-3787. For tickets, visit www.startatsquareone.org.