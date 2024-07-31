Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Be Love Day

The city of Springfield officially proclaimed Friday, July 12, 2024 “Be Love Day,” aligning with the national Be Love campaign led by the King Center in Atlanta. The Be Love campaign in the 413 features regionwide public engagement in a social-justice collaborative art project.

Drink Up

MountainOne recently hosted Mo’s Watering Hole at Berkshire Health Systems’ 4th of July 5K. The annual race occurs right before the Independence Day parade on North Street in Pittsfield, and MountainOne team members handed out water to more than 1,200 runners.

Food for Thought

Current estimates indicate there are more than 27,000 food-insecure children in the Western Mass. region. “Voices in Food Equity: Nourishing Tomorrow’s Leaders” focused on this issue with a panel discussion on June 12 at Springfield College. Panelists included Joesiah Gonzalez from Home City Development, Jose Lopez-Figureroa from Springfield Technical Community College, Abby Getman Skillicorn from Massachusetts Farm to School, Catalina Lopez Ospina from Project Bread, and Shannon Rudder from Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services.