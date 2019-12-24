Pilot Precision Products Recognized at 16th Annual Economic Impact Awards

SOUTH DEERFIELD — Pilot Precision Products, which opened the doors to its new, 24,000-square-foot facility in South Deerfield in April, received a Silver award in the Western Mass. division at the 2019 Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards. Nineteen companies from across the Commonwealth were selected as finalists for MassEcon’s 16th annual celebration of firms for their outstanding contributions to the Massachusetts economy.

MassEcon, the state’s private-sector partner in promoting business growth in Massachusetts, selected the finalists based on their job growth, facility expansion, and investment since Jan. 1, 2018, as well as other criteria, including community involvement. The winners were selected after site visits and a reception with their competitors and judges from Nutter McClennen & Fish, LLP.

Locally owned and operated, Pilot Precision Products is the parent company of duMONT Minute Man Industrial Broaches and Hassay Savage broaching tools, and is the exclusive American distributor of Magafor and GMauvaisUSATM products. Pilot currently has 33 employees and had tripled its sales over the past three years.

“We have invested heavily in state-of-the-art computer-controlled machines, modern manufacturing processes, and software to help ensure a sustainable and profitable future,” said Eric Hagopian, founder and CEO of Pilot Precision Products. “We are community-committed, globally dominant in our field, and poised for continued growth in today’s very competitive, fast-paced manufacturing environment.”

The finalists collectively have added more than 6,200 jobs to the Commonwealth, invested more than $3.2 billion, and expanded their facilities by more than 4 million square feet since January 2018.

“The location of our company was just as important as the breadth of our product offerings because I believe the two go hand in hand,” Hagopian said. “It was important to us to stay in Massachusetts, and specifically in Franklin County. We are strategically located among potential customers and employees; close to many aerospace, defense, and medical-device companies; near numerous vocational schools, colleges, and universities who are developing new talent; and in an area with an abundance of top-notch, skilled metal-working experts. We are proud to call Western Massachusetts the home of Pilot Precision Products.”

Finalists competed on a regional basis in the West, Central, Southeast, Northeast, and Greater Boston areas, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners selected by region.